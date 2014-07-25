GTA 4 graphics mod iCEnhancer gets major new 3.0 update

Yes, GTA 5 will arrive on PC later this year. Don't start salivating over the inevitable graphics mods just yet, though: there's still a reason to appreciate the game's slightly older brother. That reason is iCEnhancer 3.0, the new release of the excellent Grand Theft Auto 4 mod. This version updates the ENB, upgrades multiple post-processing effects and improves the game's performance.
Here's the patch list for this new version:
- Using latest ENB
- New timecycle
- New depth of field from scratch
- Lens dirt texture
- Moving clouds
- Whole new color processing method
- Rewritten the files for faster performance
- Balanced lighting in every weather
- Correct godrays following the sun
- Multiple new post-effects
- Better and faster bloom
- Better motion blur
- Easier way to configure your settings
- Dynamic effects changeable in-game
- Compatible 1.0.7.0/EFLC, thanks to Dax
- And more...
Those improvements do come with a few known issues—specifically with AMD cards, where users might notice performance or SSAO issues.
The mod's website is currently dead, as people rush to get hold of the new version. For now, then, head to its Facebook page where you'll find a list of mirrors.