G.Skill's Ripjaws KM780 RGB mechanical keyboard is on sale for $100

If you're in need of a gaming keyboard with mechanical key switches, G.Skill's Ripjaws KM780 RGB is on sale at Newegg for $100, down from its $170 list price.

The version that's marked down uses Cherry MX Red switches. This particular SKU usually goes for anywhere from around $135 to $150, rather than the full MSRP. Still, it's a decent deal for a solid keyboard.

Cherry MX Red switches are best suited for gamers who want a quiet and lightweight key action with minimal resistance. There is no tactile bump on the Reds like there is with Cherry MX Blue switches, which provide both audible and tactile feedback. You can read more about the different types of mechanical key switches here.

The styling on the Ripjaws KM780 RGB isn't for everyone, though it isn't quite as 'loud' looking as G.Skill's photos make it seem, unless you copy the same RGB light scheme.

There are six dedicated macro keys on this keyboard, along with dedicated media controls. It also features on-the-fly macro recording and comes with extra gaming keycaps, a case for storing them, and a keycap removal tool.

You can find the Ripjaws KM780 RGB here.

