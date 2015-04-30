Grand Theft Auto 5 patch eliminates awkward moments in armed robbery

Have you ever pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk, but then found yourself stuck because some schmuck walked in for a Ding-Dong and a Slurpee before you could grab the cash and leg it out the back door? Hey, it happens to everyone now and then. Fortunately, Rockstar has the cure for what ails you.

I am of course talking about the Grand Theft Auto 5 patch 350.1, released today, which fixes a number of bugs, crashes, and other issues that keep crime from paying like it should. Behold!

Vehicles in your garage can no longer be accidentally replaced with vehicles from the street.

Improved stability and fixed several crashes and hangs while transitioning between Jobs in GTA Online.

Fixed an issue where certain players were unable to exit their garages while inside of a personal vehicle.

Fixed an issue where the game could freeze if you were robbing a store while someone else was attempting to buy snacks there.

A rare issue has been fixed where some players received a “Purchase Failed” error when attempting to buy apartments.

Fixed an issue where players would be asked to quit the game while using text chat in Golf and pressing the “E” key.

GTA Online characters can now be added to your shortlist in the Rockstar Editor.

Fixed several clipping issues that occurred when taking Snapmatic selfies.

One-on-One Vehicle Deathmatches in Free Roam will now properly spawn all participants in vehicles.

Fixed a Steam-only issue where you could not alt-tab back into GTAV if you alt-tabbed out while the Steam overlay was active.

Various fixes to bring improved patch download speeds.

Improvements to matchmaking so players that have good connections to each other are matched together more frequently.

Fixed a Steam-only issue where players could not use Mexican Spanish as a subtitle language.

General stability fixes for director mode and video editor.

Various crash fixes.

Fixes for issues caused by launching the game in offline mode.

The one thing the patch notes doesn't cover is how a game that came out 16 days ago is up to version 350.1. And now, enjoy some ragdoll shenanigans!