Grab a Logitech G613 wireless mechanical keyboard on sale for $64.99

We're expecting plenty of discounts on some of the best gaming keyboards and other peripherals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and you can score Logitech's G613 keyboard right now for well below it's MSRP.

Amazon and a few other retailers have the G613 marked down to $64.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for this plank, and it's considerably cheaper than the $150 price that we dinged it for in our review earlier this year.

"Judged by its merits alone, Logitech’s G613 is an excellent keyboard, and LightSpeed is a tremendous wireless technology, but we wouldn’t consider paying a full $150 for it if it were a wired model. If you absolutely must have mechanical action, and can only sit 10 feet away from your PC, at last you have a solution—but compromise on just one of those factors, and there are cheaper and more feature-rich keyboards out there that’ll serve you just as well," we concluded at the time.

At $64.99, it's a much more compelling option. It uses Romer-G key switches co-developed between Logitech and Omron, it has a column of macro keys on the left, and a button to switch between Bluetooth and Logitech's proprietary LightSpeed interface with low input lag (1ms, according to Logitech).

Logitech G613 Mechanical Keyboard | Wireless | $64.99

Wireless keyboards and mechanical key switches typically don't go together, but they do here, and to good effect. Overall we like the feel of this keyboard, and true to Logitech's claim of low lag with its LightSpeed technology, we didn't notice a shred of sluggishness when testing it. Amazon, $64.99



Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.