Golden Joysticks 2013 voting now live

Games are brilliant, that much is obvious. But some are more brilliant then others, which is why every year, the Golden Joystick Awards ask you to vote on the most brilliantist games of the last year. Voting has begun for the 31st edition of the awards, with a new selection of categories for you to pick a favourite in. And as a reader of PC Gamer, maybe you'd like to pop over to the voting page to represent your rigs.

For instance, here's the shortlist for the Game of the Year award:



Borderlands 2 (2K Games)

Dishonored (Bethesda)

Forza Horizon (Microsoft)

Halo 4 (Microsoft)

The Last of Us (Sony)

Far Cry 3 (Ubisoft)

Tomb Raider (Square Enix)

BioShock Infinite (2K Games)

The Walking Dead (TellTale)

Pikmin 3 (Nintendo)

Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar)

Call of Duty: Black Ops II (Activision)

Guild Wars 2 (NCsoft)

Fire Emblem Awakening (Nintendo)

Hotline Miami (Devolver Digital)

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (Namco Bandai)

Saints Row IV (Deep Silver)

Splinter Cell Blacklist (Ubisoft)

Now I'm not trying to influence your voting decision. That would be wrong. All I'm saying if that some of those games are available on PC, and some of them aren't. Oh, and what's this? It's the link to the Golden Joystick voting page . I'll just leave it there. You know what to do.

The winners will be revealed on Friday 25th October 2013, at the Westminster Park Plaza, where once again the ceremony will be hosted by comedian Ed Byrne.