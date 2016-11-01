Golden Joystick Awards voting extended, vote now and get three games for £1/$1

The 34th edition of the Golden Joystick Awards is fast approaching, with voting now set to close this Friday, November 4.

As Tom puts it, the GJAs are like the Oscars only not boring and it's where PC games from all walks of life compete for the top prize. Who wins is entirely up to you and slinging a vote at this year's competition will net you a copy of Spec Ops: The Line, Sid Meier's Pirates! and a 'Mystery Game' for £1/$1, courtesy of sponsors Green Man Gaming.

Vouch for your favourite games of 2015/2016 across the 21 public voted categories by heading this way, however here's this year's list of PC contenders:

Sid Meier's Civilization 6

Doom

Master of Orion: Conquer The Stars

Overwatch

Stardew Valley

Stellaris

Total War: Warhammer

Undertale

World of Warships

XCOM 2

The 34th Golden Joystick Awards take place November 18 at the Indig02 at London’s O2 Arena. Tickets cost £10 each—on sale here—and are sold on a first come first serve basis.