Vote for the best PC game in the Golden Joystick Awards

It is time for the most auspicious PC games to do battle in the grand arena we like to call The Golden Joystick Awards—the Oscars of videogames, but not boring!

The PC games category this year is full of venerable series such as Doom, Civilization, and XCOM. Can newcomers Overwatch, Undertale and Stardew Valley topple them? That is entirely up to you. Cast your vote in the Golden Joystick Awards to support your favourite games, and grab a copy of Spec Ops: The Line, Sid Meier's Pirates! and a 'Mystery Game' for £1 / $1 courtesy of Green Man Gaming.

Here's the full list of contenders in the PC games category:

Sid Meier's Civilization 6

Doom

Master of Orion: Conquer The Stars

Overwatch

Stardew Valley

Stellaris

Total War: Warhammer

Undertale

World of Warships

XCOM 2

The 34th Golden Joystick Awards take place November 18 at the Indig02 at London's O2 Arena. Tickets cost £10 each—on sale here—and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.