GOG winter sale kicks off, Neverwinter Nights free for first 48 hours

The dust has now settled on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and whichever other day of the week held mega sales recently (this year I discovered Grey Thursday is A Thing)—which has prompted GOG to launch its 'Monstrous Winter Sale'. To celebrate, Neverwinter Nights' Diamond Edition is going free-of-charge for the next 48 hours.

Which nets you the base game, as well as its three official expansions. Beyond this, GOG is pushing Bioware's Dungeons and Dragons-flavoured community modifications too.

"Thanks to the versatility of the Aurora Engine and the game's devoted community, there are tons of cool fan-made mods out there that you can download and enjoy for free," reads a dedicated post on the GOG site. "Some take you to entirely different areas, some offer thrilling new adventures, some tweak the game's feel or gameplay, but they all serve to add incredible value to the game and help you customize or prolong your stay in Neverwinter Nights."

On the sales front, GOG is running its standard carousel format with deals swapping in and out at 3pm PT/11am GMT everyday. At the time of writing, highlights include:

60 percent off Planescape: Torment, Neverwinter Nights 2 and Icewind Dale 2.

66 percent off the Star Wars Bundle (Jedi Outcast, Knights of the Old Republic, X-Wing vs. Tie Fighter, and more).

50 percent off Civilization Bundle (Civilization III, Civilization IV, CivCity: Rome).

25 percent off Shadow Warrior 2.

40 percent off Grim Dawn and Darkest Dungeon.

50 percent off The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.



GOG's Monstrous Winter Sale is live right now through to December 11, at 3am PT/11am GMT. 'Tis the season of goodwill so, as always, share your personal favourite bargains with us in the comments below.