Our favorite gaming mouse, the Razer Deathadder Elite, is back at just $40

The Razer DeathAdder Elite, which has the distinction of being our number one gaming mouse, is just $40 on Amazon right now for Cyber Monday, the same price it was for Black Friday. That beats last year's Black Friday price of $42.50, making it the cheapest we've seen it.

Last time we covered the DeathAdder Elite during a discount period, it cost $50, so it's likely this is the best price we'll see it for this year. "The Deathadder Elite uses a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, but big numbers don't necessarily mean quality," is how Wes describes it. "Here's the important bit: for the Elite Razer chose a sensor based on the PMW-3366 developed by sensor company Pixart in collaboration with Logitech, which I've called the best mouse sensor available since it debuted in 2014. Razer's implementation should deliver flawless tracking, even if you move the mouse as fast as you can."

Perfect if you're thinking of giving StarCraft 2 another go, then, but just as good if you're a Civ player and want to know you've got the best mouse around. Don't forget to check out the rest of our Black Friday mouse gaming deals as they happen.