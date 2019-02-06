Get $50/£50 off the Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse

You usually get what you pay for with PC tech, but that doesn’t mean you’ve got to drop a fortune on high-end gaming mice; Amazon’s currently selling the Logitech G903 (arguably the best gaming mouse ) for $109.50 instead of $149.99. If you’re in the UK, Amazon is also selling the G903 at £110 rather than £149.99.

Besides being our top pick for the best wireless gaming mouse , the Logitech G903 is light, comfortable, reliable, and doesn’t suffer from acceleration issues or cursor jitter. As our in-house expert Alan Bradley mentioned, it also has “the best click ever. At a lower price, this mouse would be my recommendation to everyone, but as it stands, the G903 is the best high-end mouse you can gift to your hand”.

