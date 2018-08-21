Get Dead by Daylight and BioShock Remastered in the Humble Spooky Horror Bundle

Halloween is almost here, right? No? Well, whatever. The Humble Bundlers may have jumped the gun a bit with the Humble Spooky Horror Bundle 2018, but it's still a very solid collection of horror games, especially if you (for some reason) still haven't played BioShock.

First things first, though: The $1 will get you White Noise 2, Layers of Fear, How to Survive, and How to Survive 2. Beating the average gets you to BioShock territory—specifically the outstanding BioShock Remastered, plus Detention and Yomawari: Night Alone. I'm not familiar with either of those, sorry to say, but they certainly look interesting.

Top your payment out at $15 or more and you'll also score Friday the 13th: The Game, which unfortunately is kind of a dead issue these days, and Dead by Daylight, which is most definitely not—in fact, it's in the midst of the Scorching Summer BBQ event.

The bundle also includes free bonus content for Star Trek Online and the White Noise 2 soundtrack. It will be available for purchase until 11 am PT/2 pm ET on September 4.