Forza Horizon 5: all Barn Find locations

Looking for all the Forza Horizon 5 Barn Find locations? Each of the 14 barns in Playground Games’ open-world racer house rare and valuable cars you won’t find anywhere else in the game, known as 'Barn Finds'. Zoning in on their precise locations can be tricky, hence my guide to unlocking them all.

Before you start hunting down Barn Finds in Forza Horizon 5, you should know that there’s more to unlocking them than simply driving to specific areas on the map. Barn Finds only pop up after you’ve found a 'Barn Find Rumor', and these are tied to completing races and earning 'Accolades'—a type of XP that lets you unlock Forza Horizon 5's Adventure story missions. As far as I can tell, the last Barn Find only appears once you’ve finished the final race of the campaign.

With that in mind, here's how to unlock all these elusive vehicles, and where to find them.

How to unlock Barn Finds

As you earn Barn Find Rumors, purple areas of interest will appear on the map to highlight the general area in which you can find a barn. These hotspots are quite large, but thankfully my map below will show you their exact locations.

If you’re still struggling to hunt them down, select 'Drone Mode' from the Creative Hub in the settings menu. With it you can fly over the map from a higher vantage point faster than any car in the game.

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Forza Horizon 5 Barn Find map and locations

Above you can see a numbered map with all the locations, and more specific directions below.

1 – 1973 BMW Turbo 2002

(Image credit: Playground Games)

This vintage Beemer is hidden inside a barn to the west of Guanajuato. The exact location is at the base of a small hill, located just off a major mountainside road.

2 – 1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR

(Image credit: Playground Games)

This classic American muscle car can be found in a barn in the South-central Gran Pantano region. The precise area is heavily forested, so it might take you a while to spot.

3 – 1968 Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock

(Image credit: Playground Games)

The Dodge Dart’s Barn Find is situated in the Cordillera region, between Teotihuacan and Granjas de Tapalpa. You’ll find the barn on some gentle hills, seconds from the main road.

4 – 1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Flashback

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Drive along a short dirt trail near a main road to the northwest of the Hotel Mirador Balderrama to find this Mustang.

5 – 1967 Ford Racing Escort MK1

(Image credit: Playground Games)

This speedster can be found near Forza Horizon 5’s active volcano, La Grand Caldera. Mercifully, the gentle hillside road this barn lies at the end of is lava-free.

6 – 1956 Ford F-100

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Drive to the fields south of Tierra Prospera region and you’ll spot this barn near a blue shed.

7 – 1970 GMC Jimmy

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Brave the muddy roads to the west of Cascadas de Agla Azul at one of the very south of the map to find the Barn Find that houses this classic car.

8 – 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Find this Jag in the La Selva region, just a little north of Aerodromo en la Selva. The nearby-abandoned airfield features in one of the Horizon Adventure story missions.

9 – 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Drive to the northwest of Colinas Aridas and you’ll eventually find this barn in a hilly, forested area. Look out for a bright red house and you're as good as there.

10 – 1968 Renault 4L Export

(Image credit: Playground Games)

This French speed demon is located to the west of Gran Telescopio, not too far from the beaches of Dunas Blancas at the northwest of the map.

11 – Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck

(Image credit: Playground Games)

See those things that look like crop circles near the southwest of the map, close to the Baja California region? Drive to the edges of the more southerly one and you’ll discover this Forza Horizon 5 Barn Find.

12 – 1953 Chevrolet Corvette

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Find this Chevy near a bridge located in the wetlands southwest of Los Jardines.

13 – 1959 Ferrari F40 Competizione

(Image credit: Playground Games)

You’ll find this Italian dream machine near the beaches of the Rivera Maya towards the southeast of the map. This is another heavily forested area, so keep your eyes peeled.

14 – 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

(Image credit: Playground Games)

The final Barn Find is near Los Jardines, east of Tierra Prospera. It’s hidden at the end of a narrow dirt trail to the northeast of a roundabout