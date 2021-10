Forza Horizon 5 car list: all the cars confirmed so far

It's only a few weeks before you'll be driving through the lush, vibrant streets of Mexico in Forza Horizon 5. But which cars, specifically, will you be driving? Over the last few weeks and months, Playground Games has been expanding the Forza Horizon 5 car list as it reveals more of the vehicles confirmed for the game.

Turn 10's confirmed car list was last updated on October 25, with the announcement of four Bentleys, the Ford #2 GT40 Mk II and the Formula Drift #98 BMW 325i. These six additions brings the total number of confirmed cars up to 491. More are expected in the coming weeks, though, as Playground continues to build hype for its sequel.

In the confirmed Forza Horizon 5 car list you'll find biggest car manufacturers, and vehicles spanning decades of automotive history. It's all there: from the 1965 Mini Cooper, to the, er, 2554 Warthog from the Halo series. And based on previous Forza Horizon games, you can expect even more vehicles to arrive through DLC and seasonal updates. Some of these might be pretty outlandish: Forza Horizon 4 introduced Lego cars through its Lego Speed Champions DLC.

If the below list whets your appetite, you can check out our recent hands-on impressions to get a feel for how the game will actually play. Our test revealed a game that doesn't veer too far from its predecessors—no bad thing given how good the series has been up to now.

Forza Horizon 5 car list