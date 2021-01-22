The Terminator and Sarah Connor are in Fortnite now

Fortnite season 5 continues to roll on with a ludicrous list of tie-in skins from various Hollywood and gaming universes. Previously, we saw Arnold Schwarzenegger's alien nemesis the Predator arrive, and now Arnie himself (or at least his exoskeleton) is joining the fray. Yup, you can now buy a Terminator skin in the Fortnite item shop.

The original T-800 skin features all the iconic traits you'd expect from the original infiltrator unit: Red glowing eyes, a menacing metal skull, and that hulking frame of steel and wires from the original blockbuster thriller. Subtle. Unfortunately, it looks like we're not getting any sort of outfit that makes the Terminator look like Schwarzenegger himself.

The T-800 is joined by a Sarah Connor skin, which does a commendable job of recreating actress Linda Hamilton's bangs and chiseled jaw. She's also got an alternate outfit that wraps her up in a combat vest, sunglasses, and a discreet cap.

You can grab either both skins in a bundle (which includes all the extra cosmetics) for 2,800 V-bucks, or you can grab Sarah Connor for 1,800 V-bucks and the Terminator for 1,500 V-bucks.

The extra cosmetics are somewhat hit and miss. I love the T-800 endoskeleton arm back bling which twitches a whole bunch. The HK Skynet uplink back bling isn't terribly notable, though. It's just an awkward metal backpack with rocket shells and glowing lights.

Sarah Connor's combat knife is available as a harvesting tool, and the techno-grip axe is a similarly glowing pickaxe with a little bit of Terminator flair to it.

Arguably the best cosmetic to come out of the whole thing is the Cyberdyne Salute emote, which makes your character give a thumbs up while their hand literally burns with fire. Ahhh, references.

I'm not sure how many Fortnite kids were begging for a Terminator skin, but season 5 continues to find new ways to surprise me with cinema's and gaming's more iconic hunter types. God only knows what it's building to for the end of this season.

