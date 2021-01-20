Where to find the Predator's apartment in Fortnite

Of all the challenges I thought would come along when Fortnite season 5 introduced the Predator as a skin, checking out his sweet pad was not one of them.

Thankfully, players don't have to purchase Fortnite's Predator skin, instead needing to complete an assortment of challenges and defeat the Predator NPC. One of the easiest Predator challenges is to find Predator's apartment.

If you don't know where to find Predator's apartment, we've whipped up this guide to show you exactly how to finish this quest without wasting time.

Note: To actually finish this quest, you'll need to have the Predator skin equipped. To earn the Predator skin, you'll need to defeat the NPC boss in Stealthy Stronghold first.

Predator's apartment location in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find the Predator's apartment in Hunter's Haven, specifically the east side. It's the apartment up on the cliff edge. You'll know it's the Predator's apartment when you see his gear laying on a nice display stand and a gaming rig/command console that would make even the richest of PC Gamer readers blush with envy.

Once you're inside the apartment, you should get a notification that you've completed the quest.

For completing the quest, you'll get the "Bio-Helmet Online" emote, which shows the Predator take off his helmet and let out a guttural roar in a clear reference to the original alien's duel with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Need more Fortnite? Check out our hub for more Fortnite guides and news, including other walkthroughs for Predator quests and more.