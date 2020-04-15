Fortnite: Teddies Liberated secret challenge bear locations

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has introduced a number of secret challenges to help players bolster their battle pass. They've had a fascination with teddy bears seemingly getting up to no good, and this new secret challenge is no different. The "Teddies Liberated" secret challenge tasks you with "rescuing" a number of bears from imprisonment.

Read on for a full rundown of where to go, what to do, and the teddy bear location.

How to complete the Teddies Liberated mission

If you finished the previous secret teddy bear challenge, you'll remember that the bears were originally located in a secret underground room beneath one of the cabins in Weeping Woods just west of the river running through the area.

Go back to that area (seen in the map below) and head into that secret room. You can get there by heading inside the cabin and interacting with the bookshelf, which should open up after you interact with it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You actually don't have to go anywhere new for this challenge. Just head over to the prison cell in the same underground bunker and you'll see the bears have been tossed inside.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The door is unlocked (how incapable are these darn bears?), so all you have to do is open the door and interact with the bears to complete the mission. Seriously, though, this secret war between bears and gnomes is getting weirder every minute.