Fortnite: The Downfall secret challenge guide and trap locations

Fortnite season 4 features another secret challenge for players to compete, as of the v14.20 update, and it brings back those dastardly gnomes from the last few seasons worth of secret challenges. "The Downfall" challenge as its called isn't listed anywhere in the game, but with this guide, you'll be able to start and complete the challenge without too much hassle. Doing so will net you a total of 40,000 XP, and all you have to do is run around the map a bit.

Here's how to start and how to complete the Downfall challenge.

Fortnite secret challenge: How to start the Downfall

To start season 4's secret challenge, you need to head to the Lair landmark east of Weeping Woods, at the southeast bottom of coordinates D5.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once there, head inside the east side door on the ground level. After entering, head to the left, then through a door on the right that leads to a short staircase. Enter the air duct grate at the bottom of the stairs. Inside, you'll find one messed up gnome surrounded by Slurp juice kegs, menacing little robots, and some evil-looking plans.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've reached that room, you'll have completed the "Lair" portion of the secret challenge. Now it's time to make a few other stops around the map.

Fortnite secret challenge: All trap locations

There are now five traps you need to find and disarm around the map. They look like Slurp kegs guarded by a few gnomes, and all you have to do is interact with each to disarm them. Here's a map and detailed description of each location.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Trap 1: Misty Meadows, underneath the bridge connecting the two halves of town.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Trap 2: Holly Hedges, located in the garden center's outdoor area by some shelves.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Trap 3: The east side of Sweaty Sands, outside the hotel in a small plot of grass.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Trap 4: On the cliffs of Craggy Cliffs, beneath the store at the north side of the town. If you come from the beach, you may need to build a ramp up here.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Trap 5: The north stack at Steamy Stacks, at the base by a large pipe.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've disarmed all five traps, you'll gain another 20,000 XP, and you've officially completed the secret challenge. Great job! Odds are there will be at least one more secret challenge, considering Epic likes to tell a little story with these missions, so be on the watch for when that pops up.

If you want more easy XP, you can check out all our other Fortnite guides and news. You can download Rocket League and get some cool cosmetics for both games. If you want to push your PC to the limit, check out our guide to ray tracing in Fortnite. Don't forget that K-pop sensation BTS is also scheduled to debut a new music video in Fortnite later this week.

If you want to check out what bug fixes, new features, and new skins and cosmetics are being added soon, check out our Fortnite 14.20 update patch notes.