Where is Mave in Fortnite: How to get the Storm Scout rifle

Fortnite Season 5 is rolling along just fine, but one of the latest updates has thrown a wrench into players' strategies for getting one of the best weapons in the game. Mave, the Amazonian warrior in this season's battle pass, is also an NPC on the map who will sell you the Storm Scout rifle for a cool 500 gold bars, which lets you preview where the next storm circle will be. Trouble is, she's changed locations.

As any player knows, the Season 5 map is immense, which makes searching for Mave a giant pain. Thankfully, we've done the hard work for you and found Mave, so you can locate her and get back to eliminating other players as quickly as possible.

Here's where to find Mave and the Storm Scout rifle.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find Mave in the southeast corner of the map, on the cliff above the shipwreck area. She'll probably be hanging around another unrelated NPC, outside of the log cabin and closer to the strange Amazonian rock altar.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to get the Storm Scout rifle from Mave

In case you've forgotten, here's how to actually acquire the Storm Scout rifle from Mave, giving you a serious advantage on the battlefield.

Step 1: Find Mave and speak with her.

Step 2: Speaking with her opens up a menu.

Step 3: Select the Storm Scout rifle, which will require 500 gold bars.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Note that killing Mave will not get you the Storm Scout rifle, but rather a simple bolt-action sniper rifle.

That's it. With the Storm Scout rifle, you should be able to surprise your opponents at almost any stage of the match. For more, check out our other Fortnite guides, including walkthroughs for the latest quests.