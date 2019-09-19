The latest Fortnite skin asks 'what if 7UP was a person?'

Limelight, the newest Fortnite skin available in the item shop, is here to make you wonder what a can of Sprite or 7UP would look like if it took on human form. To be fair, it looks pretty good. I haven't seen pants this green since allergy season in middle school.

In all seriousness, Limelight lives up to her name by stealing the show with a really fun mix of colors, some lime-shaped earrings, and a hairdo that makes my bald head weep. Please enjoy this image of her having a good ol' time.

Limelight is 1,200 V-Bucks in the Fortnite item shop, and you can also buy similarly citrus-themed Sour Striker harvesting tools for 800 V-Bucks. It's all part of the Citron set, which includes a "Zesty" weapon wrap and a lime-shaped back bling that doesn't seem to actually be in the shop at the moment. These are only available until the end of today's work day (5pm PST), so hop on it.

