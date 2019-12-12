Fortnite is introducing an annual battle pass with exclusive cosmetics, according to a leak

Epic Games is reportedly introducing a brand new battle pass to Fortnite called the 'Annual Pass.' This new pass grants access to all the 2020 battle passes and includes exclusive cosmetics, according to details uncovered in the files of Fortnite's v11.30 update that released Thursday morning. However, the price of the annual pass along with its release date has yet to be confirmed.

Fortnite News reports that the Annual Pass description reads: "Purchase the 2020 Annual Pass and receive all upcoming 2020 Fortnite Battle Royale: Battle Bundles and 7 Annual Pass exclusive cosmetics. Battle Bundles unlock 25% of content in each Battle Pass instantly upon release."

The leak, found by Lucas7yoshi, reveals a number of exclusive accessories, skins and emotes, including a polar bear with an eye patch and a missile launcher called Polar Patroler, an icy winged demon called Shiver, and a Christmas jumper wearing reindeer called Dolph.

The annual pass is likely to go on sale before the new year, and with Christmas just around the corner, a year's worth of battle passes is the perfect present for any Fortnite player.