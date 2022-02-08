Fortnite Creative Mayhem: How to get the Mace of Hearts pickaxe

Fortnite Creative Mayhem has arrived, offering players a new chance to earn a rare pickaxe, or just buy it later in the item shop. In addition to the Mace of Hearts pickaxe, players have a chance to play alongside some of the biggest influencers in the Fortnite community.

Below, we've got a guide for how to get the Mace of Hearts pickaxe, as well as how to compete in the Creative Mayhem event.

How to get the Mace of Hearts pickaxe

To get the Mace of Hearts pickaxe, all you need to do is log 30 minutes playing the Creative Mayhem map. Here's the code you'll need to enter to access the island: 7266-3680-0768. It's also in the Creative Hub as a pre-loaded map.

You'll probably need all 30 minutes, as the map is a multi-level challenge course designed to test your driving and traversal abilities. It's worth noting that Epic has stated that the pickaxe will possibly be sold in the item shop at a later date, so don't worry if you miss your chance.

How to get the Love Reigns emoticon

This one's simple. Just sign up for Fortnite Creative Mayhem at this website. You just need to use your Epic Games account, then you'll find it in your locker.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Creative Mayhem: How to participate

What does signing up for Fortnite Creative Mayhem get you? It's basically a giant deathrun/speedrun, and top performers will then get a chance to compete against Fortnite influencers for a prize pool of $100,000.

Step 1: Sign up at the Creative Mayhem website.

Step 2: Record your fastest speedrun on the Creative Mayhem map.

Step 3: Choose your favorite influencer on the website.

Step 4: Upload your video to YouTube

Step 5: Submit a link to your video and best time on the website.

Epic will be reviewing submissions from February 15 through the 22nd, so make sure to finish your submission before then.

Epic will then be selecting top performers to compete against eight influencers from each region. In North America, we've got Zemie, Squattingdog, Sommerset, Ship, Upshall, SparklesQT, Swearing, and Rodey. You can check out other regions on the official rules page.

In the meantime, don't forget to check out our Fortnite guides page for more challenge walkthroughs and news on the latest skins.