Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 update downtime confirmed by Epic

Epic Games has revealed when the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 update will begin, indicating when season 2 will start.

In a new stickied Reddit post, the official Fortnite Team account stated that downtime for v12.00 is scheduled to start at 4 am Eastern Time on February 20.

"Get ready to be activated," the Fortnite Twitter posted. "The countdown to Chapter 2 - Season 2 has begun."

Get ready to be activated.The countdown to Chapter 2 - Season 2 has begun: Downtime scheduled to start at 4 AM ET (0900 UTC). pic.twitter.com/QPNcl6EOBYFebruary 19, 2020

Epic added that, no surprise, players should expect the update to be bigger than normal since it's a seasonal change. We can expect Fortnite to be down for probably at least two hours, although that might extend all the way to 6 or 7 am ET depending on the update size.

You can bet we'll be right here with all the guides and patch notes you need for the new season of Fortnite.

