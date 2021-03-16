Fortnite battle pass: Every new skin, emote, and cosmetic in Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 is finally here, and things are getting a bit animalistic. While the previous season showed off videogaming's and Hollywood's greatest hunters, the animals are back with a "primal" vengeance in Season 6. Though you might not know it from the Season 6 battle pass, which still features a ton of cool characters you might consider hunters.

Jonesy has brought us such classic characters as the Tomb Raider herself, Lara Croft, Teen Titan's Raven, and it's believed that Neymar Jr., the football superstar, could be included later on.

So if you've got the V-bucks to spare, check out our full rundown of this Season's Fortnite battle pass and see if it's worth your grind.

Fortnite battle pass: Lara Croft skins

Arguably the pinnacle of Season 6's battle pass, the famous Tomb Raider comes with not one, not two, but three different styles. At tier 15, you'll unlock her modern reboot look, which gives her a grimier, more realistic look.

At tier 22, you'll unlock a style that combines her modern look with the classic blueish green shirt and hiking shorts.

If you manage to climb to tier 100, you'll unlock the cream of the crop. Lara's classic style turns her back into that classic PS1/PS2 era Croft, low polygon face and all.

Fortnite battle pass: Raven skins

If the words "Azarath Metrion Zinthos" mean anything to you, then Raven's three skins should have you excited. The Teen Titan character proved to be a lasting fan favorite for anyone with even the slightest goth streak in them, and she should serve as a nice balance to Season 4's Storm.

At tier 77, you'll get Rebirth Raven, one of her latest looks from the comics.

At tier 85, you'll unlock Raven's classic style, which simplifies her hood and looks more inline with the Teen Titans cartoon you're probably familiar with.

Finally, much like Storm, Raven gets to show off her punk rock side with a tier 100 "Rachel Roth" style.

Fortnite battle pass: Neymar Jr. skin is on the way

Epic loves to tease new skin collaborations well before they drop, and go figure, the Season 6 battle pass has two pages full of "???" mystery entries. Epic confirmed Neymar Jr., the iconic football star, at the tail end of the Season 6 battle pass trailer, just saying he's "coming soon."

Strangely enough, the teaser image shows a very sinister pair of red glowing eyes. I don't follow football too much, but it definitely makes me wonder if Neymar is going to be turned into some sort of super-power football fiend.

Fortnite battle pass: Other skins

Of course, there's a smorgasboard of other skins that players can earn.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Cluck - Tier 61 Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Cluck Slurpy - Tier 69 Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Cluck (Eggsplosion) Tier 100 Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Tarana - Tier 29 Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Tarana X-tinction Style - Tier 37 Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Tarana (Indigo) - Tier 100 Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Spire Assassin - Tier 100 Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Raz - tier 50 Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Agent Jonesy - Tier 1

Fortnite battle pass: All other cosmetics

Like every season prior, there's 100 tiers of cosmetics to earn. There's a healthy smattering of loading screens, emotes, music, and more to collect. Here's a full rundown of what to expect.

Tier 1 - Agent Jonesy

Tier 2 - Banner Icon

Tier 3 - They Call Me spray

Tier 4 - 100 V-bucks

Tier 5 - Ultimate Jones loading screen

Tier 6 - Jonesin' emoticon

Tier 7 - Clean Sweep traversal emote

Tier 8 - After Zero music

Tier 9 - Countdown to Zero (free) loading screen

Tier 10 - Survivor's Pack back bling

Tier 11 - Little Bird emoticon

Tier 12 - 100 V-bucks

Tier 13 - Both Eyes Open spray

Tier 14 - Jones' Field Pack 1 back bling

Tier 15 - Lara Croft skin

Tier 16 - Pry Axe harvesting tool

Tier 17 - Spelunker's Spell contrail

Tier 18 - Evasive Manuevers traversal emote

Tier 19 - V-bucks

Tier 20 - Salvaged Chute glider

Tier 21 - Banner Icon

Tier 22 - Lara Croft 25th Anniversary skin

Tier 23 - Jurassically Charged wrap

Tier 24 - Primal Hunter Spray

Tier 25 - Skully Shout emoticon

Tier 26 - Chainsaur Harvesting tool

Tier 27 - 100 V-bucks

Tier 28 - Jones' Field Pack 2

Tier 29 - Tarana skin

Tier 30 - Bone Patrol glider

Tier 31 - Banner Icon

Tier 32 - Cardistry emote

Tier 33 - Primal Takedown loading screen

Tier 34 - Dino Deck back bling

Tier 35 - 100 V-bucks

Tier 36 - Dino Feather contrail

Tier 37 - Tarana X-tinction armor skin

Tier 38 - Crystal Axe of the Masters harvesting tool

Tier 39 - Acolyte's Curse wrap

Tier 40 - Glyph Master spray

Tier 41 - 100 V-bucks

Tier 42 - Raise Up music

Tier 43 - Banner Icon

Tier 44 - Glyph Raider loading screen

Tier 45 - Soaring Cipher

Tier 46 - Endless Scroll back bling

Tier 47 - 100 V-bucks

Tier 48 - Chrome Flame contrail

Tier 49 - Jones' Field Pack 3

Tier 50 - Raz skin

Tier 51 - Quite Curious emoticon

Tier 52 - 100 V-bucks

Tier 53 - Dream Stance traversal emote

Tier 54 - Warp Wave contrail

Tier 55 - Wing of the Hill loading screen

Tier 56 - Hatch Pack back bling

Tier 57 - Banner Icon

Tier 58 - 100 V-bucks

Tier 59 - Eggar glider

Tier 60 - Jones Field Pack 4

Tier 61 - Cluck skin

Tier 62 - Boots n Cats emote

Tier 63 - Bawk Off spray

Tier 64 - Drummies harvesting tool

Tier 65 - Eggy emoticon

Tier 66 - Clucking Mad wrap

Tier 67 - Hatch Pack Slurpy back bling

Tier 68 - 100 V-bucks

Tier 69 - Cluck Slurpy skin

Tier 70 - Wild music

Tier 71 - Daughter of Trigon spray

Tier 72 - Soaring Soul-Self glider

Tier 73 - 100 V-bucks

Tier 74 - Power of Azarath emoticon

Tier 75 - Zero Bloom wrap

Tier 76 - Jones Field Pack 5 back bling

Tier 77 - Rebirth Raven skin

Tier 78 - Axe-Tral Form harvesting tool

Tier 79 - 100 V-bucks

Tier 80 - Raven's Wrath loading screen

Tier 81 - Banner Icon

Tier 82 - Dimensional Gate Back Bling

Tier 83 - Azarath Metrion Zinthos emote

Tier 84 - 100 V-bucks

Tier 85 - Raven classic skin

Tier 86 - Spire's Reach wrap

Tier 87 - Spire's Shadow loading screen

Tier 88 - Banner Icon

Tier 89 - Spire Fire glider

Tier 90 - Bananope emoticon

Tier 91 - Kablammo spray

Tier 92 - 100 V-bucks

Tier 93 - Soul's Reach back bling

Tier 94 - Conduit Crasher contrail

Tier 95 - Spire Master spray

Tier 96 - Spire Flame harvesting tool

Tier 97 - Banner Icon

Tier 98 - Spire Spirit emoticon

Tier 99 - 100 V-bucks

Tier 100 - Spire Assassin skin

Tier 100 - Tower Guard emote (built-in)

Tier 100 - Banner Icon

Tier 100 - Miss Fish emoticon

Tier 100 -Beef Blade spray

Tier 100 - Bean Bag emote

Tier 100 - Lara Croft Classic skin

Tier 100 - Tarana Indigo skin

Tier 100 - Cluck Eggsplosion skin

Tier 100 - Rachel Roth skin

Mystery unlocks (to be revealed)

