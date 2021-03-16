Fortnite battle pass: Every new skin, emote, and cosmetic in Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 is finally here, and things are getting a bit animalistic. While the previous season showed off videogaming's and Hollywood's greatest hunters, the animals are back with a "primal" vengeance in Season 6. Though you might not know it from the Season 6 battle pass, which still features a ton of cool characters you might consider hunters.
Jonesy has brought us such classic characters as the Tomb Raider herself, Lara Croft, Teen Titan's Raven, and it's believed that Neymar Jr., the football superstar, could be included later on.
Check out the official Season 6 battle pass trailer below.
So if you've got the V-bucks to spare, check out our full rundown of this Season's Fortnite battle pass and see if it's worth your grind.
Fortnite battle pass: Lara Croft skins
Arguably the pinnacle of Season 6's battle pass, the famous Tomb Raider comes with not one, not two, but three different styles. At tier 15, you'll unlock her modern reboot look, which gives her a grimier, more realistic look.
At tier 22, you'll unlock a style that combines her modern look with the classic blueish green shirt and hiking shorts.
If you manage to climb to tier 100, you'll unlock the cream of the crop. Lara's classic style turns her back into that classic PS1/PS2 era Croft, low polygon face and all.
Fortnite battle pass: Raven skins
If the words "Azarath Metrion Zinthos" mean anything to you, then Raven's three skins should have you excited. The Teen Titan character proved to be a lasting fan favorite for anyone with even the slightest goth streak in them, and she should serve as a nice balance to Season 4's Storm.
At tier 77, you'll get Rebirth Raven, one of her latest looks from the comics.
At tier 85, you'll unlock Raven's classic style, which simplifies her hood and looks more inline with the Teen Titans cartoon you're probably familiar with.
Finally, much like Storm, Raven gets to show off her punk rock side with a tier 100 "Rachel Roth" style.
Fortnite battle pass: Neymar Jr. skin is on the way
Epic loves to tease new skin collaborations well before they drop, and go figure, the Season 6 battle pass has two pages full of "???" mystery entries. Epic confirmed Neymar Jr., the iconic football star, at the tail end of the Season 6 battle pass trailer, just saying he's "coming soon."
Strangely enough, the teaser image shows a very sinister pair of red glowing eyes. I don't follow football too much, but it definitely makes me wonder if Neymar is going to be turned into some sort of super-power football fiend.
Fortnite battle pass: Other skins
Of course, there's a smorgasboard of other skins that players can earn.
Cluck - Tier 61
Cluck Slurpy - Tier 69
Cluck (Eggsplosion) Tier 100
Tarana - Tier 29
Tarana X-tinction Style - Tier 37
Tarana (Indigo) - Tier 100
Spire Assassin - Tier 100
Raz - tier 50
Agent Jonesy - Tier 1
Fortnite battle pass: All other cosmetics
Like every season prior, there's 100 tiers of cosmetics to earn. There's a healthy smattering of loading screens, emotes, music, and more to collect. Here's a full rundown of what to expect.
- Tier 1 - Agent Jonesy
- Tier 2 - Banner Icon
- Tier 3 - They Call Me spray
- Tier 4 - 100 V-bucks
- Tier 5 - Ultimate Jones loading screen
- Tier 6 - Jonesin' emoticon
- Tier 7 - Clean Sweep traversal emote
- Tier 8 - After Zero music
- Tier 9 - Countdown to Zero (free) loading screen
- Tier 10 - Survivor's Pack back bling
- Tier 11 - Little Bird emoticon
- Tier 12 - 100 V-bucks
- Tier 13 - Both Eyes Open spray
- Tier 14 - Jones' Field Pack 1 back bling
- Tier 15 - Lara Croft skin
- Tier 16 - Pry Axe harvesting tool
- Tier 17 - Spelunker's Spell contrail
- Tier 18 - Evasive Manuevers traversal emote
- Tier 19 - V-bucks
- Tier 20 - Salvaged Chute glider
- Tier 21 - Banner Icon
- Tier 22 - Lara Croft 25th Anniversary skin
- Tier 23 - Jurassically Charged wrap
- Tier 24 - Primal Hunter Spray
- Tier 25 - Skully Shout emoticon
- Tier 26 - Chainsaur Harvesting tool
- Tier 27 - 100 V-bucks
- Tier 28 - Jones' Field Pack 2
- Tier 29 - Tarana skin
- Tier 30 - Bone Patrol glider
- Tier 31 - Banner Icon
- Tier 32 - Cardistry emote
- Tier 33 - Primal Takedown loading screen
- Tier 34 - Dino Deck back bling
- Tier 35 - 100 V-bucks
- Tier 36 - Dino Feather contrail
- Tier 37 - Tarana X-tinction armor skin
- Tier 38 - Crystal Axe of the Masters harvesting tool
- Tier 39 - Acolyte's Curse wrap
- Tier 40 - Glyph Master spray
- Tier 41 - 100 V-bucks
- Tier 42 - Raise Up music
- Tier 43 - Banner Icon
- Tier 44 - Glyph Raider loading screen
- Tier 45 - Soaring Cipher
- Tier 46 - Endless Scroll back bling
- Tier 47 - 100 V-bucks
- Tier 48 - Chrome Flame contrail
- Tier 49 - Jones' Field Pack 3
- Tier 50 - Raz skin
- Tier 51 - Quite Curious emoticon
- Tier 52 - 100 V-bucks
- Tier 53 - Dream Stance traversal emote
- Tier 54 - Warp Wave contrail
- Tier 55 - Wing of the Hill loading screen
- Tier 56 - Hatch Pack back bling
- Tier 57 - Banner Icon
- Tier 58 - 100 V-bucks
- Tier 59 - Eggar glider
- Tier 60 - Jones Field Pack 4
- Tier 61 - Cluck skin
- Tier 62 - Boots n Cats emote
- Tier 63 - Bawk Off spray
- Tier 64 - Drummies harvesting tool
- Tier 65 - Eggy emoticon
- Tier 66 - Clucking Mad wrap
- Tier 67 - Hatch Pack Slurpy back bling
- Tier 68 - 100 V-bucks
- Tier 69 - Cluck Slurpy skin
- Tier 70 - Wild music
- Tier 71 - Daughter of Trigon spray
- Tier 72 - Soaring Soul-Self glider
- Tier 73 - 100 V-bucks
- Tier 74 - Power of Azarath emoticon
- Tier 75 - Zero Bloom wrap
- Tier 76 - Jones Field Pack 5 back bling
- Tier 77 - Rebirth Raven skin
- Tier 78 - Axe-Tral Form harvesting tool
- Tier 79 - 100 V-bucks
- Tier 80 - Raven's Wrath loading screen
- Tier 81 - Banner Icon
- Tier 82 - Dimensional Gate Back Bling
- Tier 83 - Azarath Metrion Zinthos emote
- Tier 84 - 100 V-bucks
- Tier 85 - Raven classic skin
- Tier 86 - Spire's Reach wrap
- Tier 87 - Spire's Shadow loading screen
- Tier 88 - Banner Icon
- Tier 89 - Spire Fire glider
- Tier 90 - Bananope emoticon
- Tier 91 - Kablammo spray
- Tier 92 - 100 V-bucks
- Tier 93 - Soul's Reach back bling
- Tier 94 - Conduit Crasher contrail
- Tier 95 - Spire Master spray
- Tier 96 - Spire Flame harvesting tool
- Tier 97 - Banner Icon
- Tier 98 - Spire Spirit emoticon
- Tier 99 - 100 V-bucks
- Tier 100 - Spire Assassin skin
- Tier 100 - Tower Guard emote (built-in)
- Tier 100 - Banner Icon
- Tier 100 - Miss Fish emoticon
- Tier 100 -Beef Blade spray
- Tier 100 - Bean Bag emote
- Tier 100 - Lara Croft Classic skin
- Tier 100 - Tarana Indigo skin
- Tier 100 - Cluck Eggsplosion skin
- Tier 100 - Rachel Roth skin
- Mystery unlocks (to be revealed)
Don't forget to check out the rest of our Fortnite Season 6 guides and news. You can check out all the new locations on the Season 6 map.