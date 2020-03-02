Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 2, 2020)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2020.

Beautiful Desolation

Steam page

Release: February 27

Developer: The Brotherhood

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$28.95

Beautiful Desolation is a post-apocalyptic adventure game with a lush isometric art style. You play as Mark, who must navigate a verdant wasteland in search of lost brother Don. At first glance the game looks stylistically similar to Wasteland 2, but don't be fooled: the environments here seem pretty varied, and puzzles seem to factor into gameplay just as much as combat. It's by the creators of Stasis and Cayne, and features music by none other than Mick Gordon of Doom (2016) and Wolfenstein fame.

Moonquest

Steam page

Release: February 26

Developer: Wizard Mode

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$24.95

MoonQuest is a procedurally generated adventure game that has been in development for eight years (18 months were spent in Early Access). Now it's finally hit the 1.0 milestone, meaning it's a "complete" game, and it definitely looks cool if you're already a fan of Terraria. There's a large variety of environments to discover, including "grand castles", "labyrinthine ruins" and "a cathedral plagued by demons" and you can even encounter strange moons. There are also tonnes of playable characters. This has been in the works for a long time so it's definitely worth further investigation.

Out of Space

Steam page

Release: February 27

Developer: Behold Studios

Price: $14.99 | £11.39 | AU$21.50

Space is a pretty common setting in videogames, but few explore the perils of domestic upkeep on spaceships. Thankfully, here's one that does: Out of Space is a couch cooperative game all about doing chores on procedurally generated spaceships. But it's not boring, because space isn't boring, no, it's actually full of unique problems like balancing cleanliness with "deadly alien menace" extermination. There's a singleplayer element, but this looks best played with friends either locally or online.

Mainframe Defenders

Steam page

Release: February 26

Developer: Old Byte Apps

Price: $9.99 | £7.19 | AU$14.50

Described as a "tactical retrofuturistic strategy game" by its developer, Mainframe Defenders is a turn-based tactics game with a brilliant ye olde PC aesthetic. Love skinny green text on jet black backgrounds? This is worth just gazing at, if you ask me. "You'll have to repel assaults, destroy unit fabricators, download valuable data, clear infected nodes and do more on your way to deepest parts of the complex," the description reads.

Sim Airport

Steam page

Release: February 29

Developer: LVGameDev LLC

Price: $24.99 | £19.49 | AU$35.95

This popular airport tycoon game has been in Early Access for a while, but it launched into 1.0 last week. It seems to have attracted quite a following during its development, and it's easy to see why: the Steam description promises that you "control everything, from the cruise-altitude decisions to the smallest ground-level details", which is exactly what you want from a simulator. That you actually have control over the layout of the airport itself seems almost tiny compared to the other considerations you'll need to have in mind. Looks brilliant and stressful.

These games were released between February 24 and March 2 2020. Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.