Five new Steam games you probably missed (June 17, 2019)

Blaster Master Zero

Steam page

Release: June 15

Developer: Inti Creates Co. Ltd

Price: $9.99 | £8.99 | AU$13.00

Originally released exclusively for Nintendo systems, Blaster Master Zero is an 8-bit throwback by the studio responsible for Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon and Mighty Gunvolt. Based on the original Blaster Master for NES, it flits between simple shooting and light puzzling: you're controlling a tank called SOPHIA but it's also possible for its driver, Jason, to jump out and navigate on foot for limited times, which is where the puzzle element comes in. It's not the most challenging game in the world, but if it's a handful of hours of breezy retro charm you're after, Blaster Master Zero is a good time.

Devolver Bootleg

Steam page

Release: June 10

Developer: doinksoft

Price: $4.99 | £3.99 | AU$7.50

Revealed during Devolver's typically unhinged E3 briefing last week, Devolver Bootleg is a collection of cheap knock-offs, with the likes of Hotline Miami (Hotline Milwaukee), Enter the Gungeon (Enter the Gun Dungeon) and Absolver (Super Absolver Mini) all getting affectionately ripped off. These are mini-games and some of them appear actually quite fun: Catsylvania (elsewhere listed as 'Cat Game') is a sidescrolling Ninja Gaiden-like starring a cat in a space suit (see: Gato Roboto). It's unlikely you'll have your mind utterly blown by these games but... they're cheap.

Riverbond

Steam page

Release: June 10

Developer: Cococucumber

Price: $24.99 | £18.99 | AU$35.95

Riverbond is a loot-oriented action RPG with a cheerful voxel aesthetic, designed to be played cooperatively. Supporting up to four players (but only locally–there's no online functionality), you'll roam about the colourful and fully destructible maps, chopping away at foes and collecting stuff. It's a lot of fun and it's fairly breezy too: most of the fun is in discovering the next weapon or seeing the next world, rather than mastering the (quite shallow) combat.

Chippy

Steam page

Release: June 15

Developer: Facepunch Studios

Price: $14.99 | £11.39 | AU$21.50

Developed by the studio behind Gary's Mod and Rust, Chippy is comparatively simple: it's a retro-styled twin stick shooter. But there is a twist, of course, because as the name implies Chippy lets you "chip" whole sections of large, screen-filling bosses off. In other words, you whittle foes down into nothing, and the results are often spectacular. There are 14 bosses, "a variety of powerups" and leaderboards.

Online Simulator

Steam page

Release: June 13

Developer: Rosalie Vile

Price: $2.99 | £3.99 | AU$7.50

In the vein of Hynospace Outlaw, Online Simulator explores the garish underbelly of pre Web 2.0–back when the likes of Facebook, YouTube and Twitch hadn't yet tamed the internet. "Explore the depths of an unknown computer, finding clues along the way to solve a psychosexual mystery: the story of an unconventional relationship, a drug with shocking power, and a very special monkey," the description reads.