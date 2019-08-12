Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 12, 2019)

(Image credit: Angry Demon Studio)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2019.

Apsulov: End of Gods

Steam page

Release: August 9

Developer: Angry Demon Studio

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$28.95

This first-person adventure game is described as "future viking horror" by its creators Angry Demon Studio. More specifically, it nods heavily towards Norse Mythology, but takes place in a science fiction setting. Basically, for the over-zealous exploration of a group of mortals, some seriously disturbing evil has been unearthed, and this evil has lodged itself in modern technology. "You awake in a sanctuary of steel and concrete, built to research and exploit the worlds of Yggdrasil, and to house an artifact, buried in the earth aeons ago," according to the description. Overall, seems unique and very creepy.

Stone Story RPG

Steam page

Release: August 9

Developer: Martian Rex, standardcombo

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$28.95

Here's a ye olde-styled RPG rendered in gorgeous, timeless ASCII symbols. Interestingly, the player-character isn't directly controlled by the player: instead, the player is tasked with optimising the character's build, assigning usable items according to relevance, and basically just being an AI guide to the auto-running protagonist. The game launched into Early Access last week and the studio expects it to stay there for a round a yeah, with more levels of difficulty, more boss phases, more items, and an expanded quest system in the pipeline.

Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure

Steam page

Release: August 7

Developer: Stuck In Attic

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$28.95

Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure is—you guessed it—another Lovecraft inspired videogame, but this time it's an adventure game featuring a cat with a bad attitude. The Saturday morning cartoon vibe cannot go unignored, so don't come to Gibbous expecting something genuinely disturbing. But it does look like a bit of fun for fans of ye olde Sierra and Lucasarts games. There are three protagonists (including that cat), charming Disney-inspired animation, and for whatever it's worth, it was made "near Vlad the Impaler's birthplace".

Silver Chains

Steam page

Release: August 6

Developer: Cracked Heads Games

Price: $24.99 | £19.99 | AU$35.95

Another new horror game, though this one belongs firmly to the haunted house genre, taking place as it does entirely within the confines of an abandoned mansion. You play as Peter, who has awakened in said mansion after a car crash. According to the game description you'll wander the mansion solving puzzles and, of course, scary things will happen. It's a mostly story and puzzle oriented affair, though it seems there are moments of action (read: probably running away). It looks like a fun one for fans of more traditional horror games.

Quench

Steam page

Release: August 8

Developer: Axon Interactive Inc.

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$26.99

Quench is a game about ushering wildlife through environments beset by harsh weather conditions. In a fashion similar to From Dust, you'll manipulate the environment around your creatures in order to ensure the world is habitable for them. "Through gorgeous illustrated cinematics and in-game dialogue, explore how kindness, compassion, and forgiveness are powers unto themselves in this fable about overcoming differences to restore the world," the description reads.

These games were released between August 6 and August 12 2019. Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.