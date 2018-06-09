FIFA 19 will feature UEFA Champions League, watch the new trailer

At E3 2018 EA announced that the UEFA Champions League will feature heavily in FIFA 19.

You'll be able to play for the cup in tournament mode and career mode. Alex Hunter returns in The Journey singleplayer campaign, and he will also be chasing glory in the UEFA Champions League. FIFA's microtransaction-driven squad-building mode, Ultimate Team, will also feature "live and authentic Champions League content."

FIFA 19 is due out on September 28. EA also announced that a free trial for FIFA 18's World Cup mode will be live imminently, though it doesn't seem to be live on Origin just yet.