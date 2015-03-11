Popular

Evolve 1.1 patch adds FOV slider, balance changes and bug fixes

By

Evolve

The 1.1 patch for the monster-hunting FPS Evolve has been released into the wild. Turtle Rock and 2K say the update fixes a "slew" of bugs, which by my count, based on the patch notes, adds up to four.

Squished bugs aside, the patch also make a number of significant changes that were detailed in the accompanying blurb. A more detailed breakdown of the progression and mastery changes wasn't provided, but in the big picture sense, this is what you get:

  • Added FOV slider to the options menu
  • Improved 21:9 monitor support
  • Improved support for shared memory GPUs
  • Various Progression / Mastery balance changes
  • Improved Direct X stability
  • Fixed a windows timer issue may have caused FPS problems on some systems
  • Fix for a shadow rendering bug
  • Fixed “five Hunter” bug
  • Fix for disappearing/persisting mouse cursor

The real problem facing Evolve may not be lingering technical issues, however, but a simple lack of interest. Steam Charts indicates that in the month since its launch the number of concurrent Evolve players has slid from a peak of 27,403 to just over 3000 today. That's less than half the number of people playing Turtle Rock's previous game, Left 4 Dead 2, which came out more than five years ago, and a far, far cry from the top-played games on Steam. The number obviously doesn't take into account the console side of the equation, but it's still not a good sign by any stretch of the imagination.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments