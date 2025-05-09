Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's first patch reveals the sword that was part of a 2 billion nuke build was doubling all damage by mistake

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's got its first proper hotfix patch, and as promised, the 2 billion damage build is well and truly dead. Stendhal's been de-juiced, and a second, surprise nerf to Medalum will also tone down Maelle's damage just a bit.

Overall, the update's relatively minor—it has a bunch of fixes to ultrawide support and mouse and keyboard controls (which the game doesn't quite recommend. People who parry with their mouse button are different beasts, and I fear them).

The world map should have less geometry for you to get stuck on, whether you're hoofing it on foot or riding on best boy and certified weewee/woowoo expert Esquie. A couple of softlocks have been stamped out, too, including one where you could accidentally permanently banish most of your party to the shadow realm.

The big changes here are in the weapons and balance tuning. Both Lune's Lithelim and Sciel's Blizzon have had their attribute scalings fixed, but the real tweaks are to Maelle's sword Medalum, and her big nuke Stendhal.

Stendhal's just had its damage flat reduced by 40%—meanwhile, Medalum was apparently bugged. All weapons in Clair Obscur have three passive perks, and the max-level perk for Medalum, which doubled your burn damage while in Virtuose Stance, was apparently doubling all damage. Which, uh, yeah. That's less of a nerf and more of a bug fix.

Again, I'm all in favour of these changes, which goes against my usual philosophy with single-player games. But there's a difference between a build being slightly broken, and it just allowing you to run over every single endgame challenge with a shank-wielding 16 year old.

Besides, I beat Simon without Stendhal, and I am now pleased everyone else will have to suffer in the same way I did: A 16-minute knockout brawl with over 190 parries, just like the Paintress intended.

You can find the full patch notes below:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Patch 1.2.3

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Steam Deck

Fixed backgrounds of various menus not displaying properly on the Steam Deck

Various Ultrawide Fixes

Gameplay no longer becomes zoomed after a cutscene occurs in ultrawide resolutions

The Options menu image will no longer be stretched in ultrawide resolutions

Combat UI now adapts correctly to ultrawide resolutions

Game will no longer minimize upon changing settings in ultrawide resolution

Cutscenes won’t letterbox in 32:9 aspect ratio

Title screen now displays fullscreen when the game is launched in ultrawide resolution

Mouse and Keyboard

UI button prompts in Expedition Menu are now visible and fully able to be triggered with Keyboard

Mouse buttons do not become unresponsive after first use

With mouse cursor on screen, using 'WSAD' or directional arrows to navigate in UI or trigger any other functionality will no longer hide the cursor instead of doing the intended action

Left Mouse-button click will no longer block the player from using Keyboard to navigate menus

Mouse input is not lost after the first Jump counter attack if it is pressed only once

Fixed areas of the world map where you can get stuck:

Between lanterns scattered on the ground near Stone Wave Cliff portal

While walking on the ship wreck near the Forgotten Battlefield level entrance

Between lanterns on the ground near Bourgeon encounter next to Stone Wave Cliffs level

Between two small rocks located between Spring Meadows and Abbest Cave

Between vases and corals when jumping from rooftopps

Between various rocks

In ruins behind Flying Manor level entrance

Near the bridge between Flying Waters and Spring Meadows

In the rocks on the World Map, near Flying Waters

Next to hardened land, close to the Flying Waters location exit

Fixed situations where Esquie specifically would get stuck (poor guy):

When taking off from paint bridges, making him fall through the bridge and restrict movement

When flying into bottom parts of levitating structures near Visages

Near the Flying Waters entrance level

Near a giant hammer when traversing close to Blades' Graveyard level

Weapon and skill fixes and tuning:

Fixed Lithelim attribute scaling not working at high level. Reduced initial Vitality scaling from A to C (will still end at S at max level). Added Luck scaling starting at D.

Fixed Blizzon attribute scaling not working at high level. Reduced initial Luck scaling from B to C (will still end at S at max level). Added Defense scaling starting at D.

Fixed Medalum third Lumina doubling all damage in Virtuose Stance instead of doubling only Burn damage.

Stendhal: Reduced damage by 40%.

Other fixes

Boss encounter in Stone Wave Cliffs can now be finished on NG+

You will no longer be blocked by the Journal UI window after opening the first Journal in the Spring Meadows

Fixed being unable to shoot in Free aim while exploring levels due to worn triggers

Lune and Monoco no longer spawn in same place during end of theirs Level 6 relationship quests if they are completed without going to camp

If at camp you pick “remember the objective”, then quickly choose to "go to sleep" and immediately after press "leave", the screen no longer goes black

You can no longer trigger the "Discovering the truth" cutscene in Old Lumière a second time in a row, splitting the party forever with only Verso and Maelle in it.

Update to rolling credits

This is the first in a series of patches we are looking to do over the coming months. We are still investigating many feature requests and issues for future updates.

Stay tuned!

The Expedition 33 Team