How to complete the Nepheli quest in Elden Ring

Looking for Nepheli in Elden Ring? This dual-axe-wielding warrior is a helpful character to meet, as she'll give you a summon for the first of the game's main Elden Ring bosses, Godrick the Grafted. Though not as hard as some of the later main bosses, Godrick is nonetheless a hurdle in his own right, so a little help can go a long way.

Nepheli also has a later quest if you can find her, and if you follow it through, you'll be met with a choice about a potion. This quest can be pretty confusing, especially if you've lost track of how far along you are with other stuff. Here's how to complete the Elden Ring Nepheli quest, whom to give the potion to, and where to find her summon sign for Godrick.

Elden Ring Nepheli summon location

You're likely to first come across Nepheli just before the Godrick boss fight in Stormveil Castle. She's easy to miss, however, so check the room to the right of the courtyard after fighting the bladed Stormhawks. This is right before you find the Secluded Cell Site of Grace.

Talk to her until she offers to help you defeat Godrick, then you're free to head to the boss room. You can find Nepheli's golden summon sign right in front of the fog door. Once you've beaten Godrick, head to Roundtable Hold and find Nepheli who will reward you with the Arsenal Charm talisman for increasing equip load.

Nepheli's location in Stormveil Castle. (Image credit: From Software)

How to complete Nepheli's potion quest

You don't need to have spoken to Nepheli previously to start this quest, but you must speak to her at least once when she moves to Roundtable Hold after you've defeated Godrick. With that done, speak to Seluvis at his tower in the north of West Liurnia. Be warned, you'll have to fight through Caria Manor to get to him.

Note: If you progress too far with Ranni's quest in Elden Ring , it's possible Seluvis may be unavailable to give you the potion.

Return to Roundtable Hold and speak to Nepheli's father, Gideon Ofnir, in the library there. If he doesn't give you the option to ask about Nepheli, it's possible you need to speak to her again first. At this point, you should find her either downstairs in Roundtable Hold or at the Village of the Albinaurics. At the Village, she can also help you as a summon for the boss.

Seluvis' tower location. (Image credit: From Software)

Should you give the Seluvis potion to Gideon or Nepheli in Elden Ring?

Once you're able to speak to Gideon and ask him about Nepheli, he'll suggest that you give him the potion, but tell Seluvis that you gave it to Nepheli.

If you give the potion to Gideon and tell Seluvis you did as he asked, you'll be able to buy Elden Ring sorceries from Seluvis.

If you give the potion to Nepheli, she will turn into a doll and leave Roundtable Hold soon after.

It's unclear whether there are additional rewards from Seluvis if you give the potion to Nepheli. As he also sells what are essentially Elden Ring Spirit Ashes, it might be that Nepheli becomes a permanent, summonable NPC. It also appears to be possible for you to give the potion to the Dung Eater, but whether this turns it into a summon hasn't been confirmed. I'll update this guide as soon as I have more details.