Dragon Age: The Last Court is now available to play

Remember Dragon Age: The Last Court, the free browser-based adventure/RPG thingy from the wonderful Failbetter Games? Your memory is terrible—I mean, I only wrote about it last week. Past Me said that it was going to be added to (exhaustive choice questionnaire tool) Dragon Age Keep in "just over a week", and here were are, just over a week later, and it has. It's lovely when things go to plan like that. The game isn't telegraphed especially well inside BioWare's browser app, but if you login to The Keep and click on the little menu icon in the top left, one of the options is to play The Last Court. With Inquisition not out until the 18th, it might be a good way to get your Dragon Age on while you wait.