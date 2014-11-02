Dragon Age: The Last Court is a free browser game from the Fallen London devs

So now we know why Dragon Age Keep is currently only in beta: the questionnaire/choice import app is set to expand in just over a week with a new tie-in browser game. There's reason to be very excited about this, as The Last Court has been made by none other than Fallen London/Sunless Sea developers Failbetter Games, who have proven themselves to be well good at the old writing thing over the last few years.

The Last Court bridges the gap between Dragon Age 2 and DA: Inquisition, telling a new story in an unseen region of Orlais, although we can expect to see a few familiar faces along the way. Failbetter are obviously very excited about this long-teased collaboration, and I think they're the perfect team to be making this sort of universe-expanding stuff. Here's Failbetter explaining what The Last Court is all about:

"In Dragon Age: The Last Court, you are the ruler of Serault: an eccentric fiefdom at the farthest ends of Orlais. As the Huntress or the Scholar you’ll guide your realm through the most crucial period in its history. Will its ancient Shame be forgiven? Or will Serault fall into obscurity?

"This is a game of lordship. You’ll manage the affairs of your court. You’ll choose a counsellor, a bodyguard, an accomplice and a lover. You’ll balance the concerns of your subjects. Will Serault be renowned for its dignity or its freedom? What is the greatest threat: outlaws, revolutionaries, or the the nameless ancient things that slither in its deep woods? There are stories to explore and secrets to unravel. What lies in the Sealed Chantry? Who is the Horned Knight? Who is behind Serault’s recent troubles? You’ll meet a host of new characters, like the Purveyor of Teas and the Acerbic Dowager. And maybe you’ll run into a few familiar faces from other Dragon Age titles…"

The Last Court will be added to Dragon Age Keep in just over a week, and a few videos have been released to show the sort of thing that we're in for.