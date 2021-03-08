Doom Eternal's next DLC teases the battle with the Dark Lord

Dropping what might appear to be the most fire Speed Metal album cover of 2021, the Doom Twitter account has let us all know that a teaser for Doom Eternal : The Ancient Gods - Part Two will be coming on March 15th, just a week from today. The DLC will presumably give us some closure to the exponentially-increasing stakes of the convoluted Doom 2016 timeline. It will likely answer important questions like "What's a Dark Lord, and can you kill it?"

Probably. You can probably kill it. You can kill most things in Doom. What can almost certainly be sure is that there will be more Marauders.

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part TwoTeaser trailer on 03.15.2021 pic.twitter.com/77pXRpqNqgMarch 7, 2021 See more

At the forefront is the Doom Slayer himself, facing off against what's probably the Dark Lord. (He will kill the dark lord. Again: Doom Slayer kills things.) The teaser image doesn't give us much to go off of, but that hulking purple thing might well be an… armored baron of hell? The flying, fleshy, upside down cross is definitely a demon-corrupted version of the "Archangel" crosses from Doom Eternal, though. Because in Doom Eternal if a demon corrupts it something turns pink and fleshy and gross. If it's not, I'll bake and eat an Archangel-shaped cake.