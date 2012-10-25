Dishonored DLC announced: time trial pack due in December, story driven DLC next year

We can look forward to three DLC packs for Dishonored during the coming year. Dishonored: Dunwall City Trials is the first. It will contain 10 challenge maps that will "test and track your combat, stealth and mobility skills." A post on the Bethblog says that an "arena battle against waves of enemy AI," a drop assassination challenge and a straightforward race will be among the challenges on offer. It'll cost £3.99 / 4.99 Euro / $4.99.

Master assassin, Daud, will "be the focus" of the second chunk of DLC, due out Spring next year. The DLC will contain new parts of Dunwall and let us experiment with Daud's weapons, powers and gadgets, which does rather suggest we'll might get to play as him.

The third DLC pack remains shrouded in masked mystery. More details are due to be announced "closer to launch next year." A single screenshot of an elevated room adorns the Bethblog post. Looks like a good tall starting point for that drop assassination challenge Bethesda mentioned.