Devolver Digital will demo games from GDC 2017 hopefuls affected by US travel ban

Off-the-wall indie label Devolver Digital has announced it's accepting submissions from game developers who're unable to attend GDC 2017, as a result of the recent US travel ban from select foreign countries.

From now until February 20, applicable devs interested in demoing their wares at the San Francisco event—set to run from February 27-March 3—have the chance to do so via the publisher's offsite 'Devolver Underground' location, which is open February 27 through March 1. Devolver notes that gaming PCs and HTC Vive headsets will be set up to demo games from those affected by the ban.

Devolver asks that build and demo submissions are sent to fork@devolverdigital.com, and should include the following information:

Studio Name/Developer Name.

Short description of the game.

Country of origin.

Link to video of the game if available.

"One of my favourite things about games is that they are truly global in nature, transcending borders and cultural differences more seamlessly than other art forms, and working with different people from all over the world with wildly varying backgrounds has been a huge part of Devolver's success and of our personal enjoyment of what we do," says Devolver co-founder Mike Wilson in a statement. "We are happy to have the opportunity to help create a bridge in some small way for some of the talented developers who will unfortunately be unable to attend this year's GDC."

Devolver notes that submissions and inquiries should be sent "ASAP as space is limited".

The publisher adds: "Due to the limited space, preference will be given to those developers that were set to travel to GDC and were forced to cancel their plans due to the recent executive order by the Trump administration."