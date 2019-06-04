How to watch the Devolver Digital E3 2019 press conference

Devolver Digital's E3 2019 press conference begins at 7:00 pm PDT on Sunday, June 9 (find your timezone here). The only place to watch it, however, is through Twitch.

Devolver Digital's E3 press conferences are a bizarre highlight of an otherwise all too serious show, featuring gory gags, biting satire, and Nina Struthers' preaching about the virtues of "lootboxcoin" to a disconcertingly quiet and smiling audience. The last two conferences were so bizarre that, honestly, we really have no idea what to expect. There should be some game announcements, though, and we're hoping to sneak a peek at The Talos Principle 2 or Eitr—two known games that Devolver is publishing.

Beyond that, it's anybody's guess. But that's what makes the Devolver E3 conference so much fun to watch.

You can find the full E3 2019 press conference schedule here.