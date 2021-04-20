Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2021: Everything we know

The Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2021 event is fast approaching. For years players have argued over which class is best in Destiny 2. Warlock, Titan, or Hunter: You stand by your choice and you die by it. Although, until 2020, there wasn’t really any way to find out, once and for all, which class was the cream of the crop. And that’s why Bungie introduced the Guardian Games... which Titans won and the community cried out for a re-run.

So, ahead of the Destiny 2 Guardian Games imminent launch, here’s everything we know about this year’s event.

What is Guardian Games in Destiny 2?

The Guardian Games is Destiny 2’s newest seasonal event. First launching 2020, the Guardian Games pits each of the game's three classes against each other. You have another chance to grind for limited-time items—things like medals and laurels—while wearing an event specific class item to contribute towards a combined class total.

Laurels are generated and dropped on the floor by players in all activities—aside from Gambit and Crucible where they will be automatically gathered—and can be used to purchase bounties, Contender Cards, and rewards from Eva Levante. Medals are earned from activity completion, Triumphs, and Contender Cards throughout the event and will be stored in your medal case until you wish to deposit them, although the total medals contributed by a specific class are calculated daily and reset. Medals are available in bronze, silver, gold and platinum variants.

After each tally, the special area dedicated to the Guardian Games reflects the current leader and by the end of the event a small memorial, and I mean really small, will appear in the Tower commemorating the winner.

When is Guardian Games 2021 in Destiny 2?

The Guardian Games will runs from April 20 to May 11. That's three weeks of heated competition, with the final podium ceremony on May 7 celebrating the victor of the event.

What activities are available?

As with any regular week in Destiny 2, all of your usual activities will be present, but with the additional bonus of dropping medals should you complete them while wearing the Guardian Games class item.

You’ll also be able to compete in a Guardian Games-specific strike playlist that filters fireteams into their respective class. Eva Levante will also be offering additional bounties that will aid you in achieving more medals and even unlocking special challenger cards to boost your contributions throughout the event. There are also a few triumphs tied to the event, to help you get a little bit more Bright Dust and extra medals.

There will also be a series of buffs and debuffs based on your class’s performance the previous day. These can range from increased recovery and faster grenade charges, whereas debuffs are specific to your class. Titans will receive increased damage from melee attacks, Warlocks will receive more damage while in the air, and Hunters will lose their radar.

Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2021 tips: How to maximise your time

Although the new class-specific strike playlist is new to the Guardian Games, there are a lot of similarities compared with last year. This means that bounties and contender cards are the best way to maximise your grind during the event.

Each event, and therefore the associated medals, will be weighted based on how difficult the activities are:

Bronze: One point

One point Silver: Two points

Two points Gold: Five points

Five points Platinum: 15 points

You can only get platinum medals through Nightfalls and Trials, making 50 percent of the grind time-limited, since Trials only appear at the weekend. Whereas gold medals are awarded for Strike, Gambit, and Crucible completions. This means you’d need to complete three of any of the gold-medal events in the time it would take to complete any platinum-associated medals.

Regardless, the most efficient means of grinding will be matching your bounty and contend cards to ensure no time is wasted. That'll also increase your chances of getting that elusive Heir Apparent Catalyst.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2021 armor: What loot is available?

There’s a whole load of gear, emblems, shaders and a returning exotic all up for grabs throughout the event, as well as some Eververse items. There's also a free legendary class item given to you that must be worn throughout the entire event to earn medals and laurels.

The Heir Apparent exotic machine gun also returns for those that missed it last year, which can be earned through an exotic quest. Its Catalyst will now drop when you bank a gold or platinum medal during the event if you already own Heir Apparent.

Rival Titan Shells also return to Eva Levante’s shop and The Colour of Speed Sparrow can be earned through a combination class points and Triumphs.

Why were last year's Guardian Games rigged and who will win this year?

There's a grain of truth in this: Due to the relatively high population of Hunters, they received the least progress-per-medal handed in, but the weighting system is different this year. Regardless, these games are just a show Bungie put on to stop Warlocks crying over the Lunafaction Boots nerf and to coax Titans away from running full speed ahead at every given moment to admire their statue.

My stance (sadly not officially endorsed by PC Gamer) is Hunters will win the Guardian Games in 2021. Furthermore, unlike the pithy Titan statue of yesteryear, Bungie will truly recognise the dominance of the Superior Hunter class by not only building a much bigger and more glorious Hunter statue in the Tower, but they will also return the tiny Titan statue as a reminder that Hunters let Titans win the first year.