Dead by Daylight’s next villain is the killer from Scream

The masked killer from the Scream movie series is set to join the ranks of murderous psychopaths in Dead by Daylight, according to leaks based on a developer build of the game inadvertently pushed out during this week’s Mid-Chapter Update.

Dubbed “The Ghost” (or possibly Ghostface) in the game, the Scream killer wears a black hood and belted robe, along with the iconic wailing ghost mask made famous by the film. He carries a stabby kitchen knife, and apparently a mobile phone as well.

While Dead By Daylight has its own rogues gallery of murderers, the game has added several iconic horror villains over time, including Halloween’s Michael Myers, Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Dataminers have unearthed the Ghost’s animation set, which includes some menacing knife-waving, and a “memento mori” that allows the Ghost to kill a survivor while taking a selfie. Funny murderers are just the worst.

You can check out the animations over on the Leaks by Daylight subreddit.

Leaks and datamining can be sketchy, but this one is legit: Behaviour tweeted an acknowledgement once word started getting around that Ghostface was coming to the game.

Some lucky players got a glimpse of our upcoming chapter release content in today’s mid-chapter update. We already pushed the right update live to all players on PC and PS4. XBOX users will receive it within a few days. In the meantime, enjoy the early hype on the next chapter!May 7, 2019

The next Dead by Daylight chapter update is due out in June.