Daylight delayed until April 29 so it can be scarier

The lead-up to Daylight has really managed to make it seem like more than just another first-person horror game. It'll be one of the first major releases to use Unreal Engine 4, has procedurally generated levels, interesting Twitch integration ( by way of meowing cats ) and other interesting ideas. It's also going to cost just $15 (or $10 if you pre-order ), so it would have been easy to pick up out of curiosity alone. However, Zombie Studios announced that it has pushed the game's release date back to April 29 to add one thing it was missing: more scares.

"Let's not mince words," Zombie Studios told Eurogamer . "First news you need to know about Daylight is that we had to delay the release date by several weeks. Here's the thing: the way Daylight is developed is completely different because of its procedural generation. In a lot of ways it really helped the team by streamlining the environment creation, but it's taken extra time to make sure all the scare cues are properly implemented for maximum player effect.”

It's not that long of a delay, and if it makes for a better, more polished game, that's always the right choice. In the mean time, Zombie Studios also released a new trailer to tide you over.