How to get the Crescent Shroom pickaxe in Fortnite

It turns out that the Crescent Shroom pickaxe is your last present for Fortnite Winterfest. The missing final gift, which seemed to be some sort of error in the Cozy Lodge gift count, turned out to be... actually an error, it seems. But anyway, Epic is making up for the false hope by giving us an actual reward, a brand new pickaxe that will only be available to a certain portion of Fortnite players for free (others can still buy it, though). When's the last time Santa gave you a deadly weapon?

Here's everything you need to know about the Crescent Shroom Pickaxe, including release date, item store cost, and what it looks like.

Crescent Shroom Pickaxe: How to get it

As an apology for the downtime that players experienced during Fortnite Winterfest, Epic is handing out the Crescent Shroom Pickaxe on January 7 at 7 PM ET. To receive the pickaxe, the only requirement is that you had to log in sometime during Fortnite Winterfest.

As thanks for everyone's patience during the December login issues, we'll be kicking off a Power Leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 @ 7 AM ET and granting everyone who logged in during Winterfest the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop later!

If you didn't partake in the holiday event, you can purchase the Crescent Shroom Pickaxe from the item store later. Epic hasn't announced how many V-bucks it will cost, but my educated guess would be somewhere between 800 and 1200 V-bucks.

Epic is also hosting a Power Leveling Weekend event from that start date until January 10 at 7 AM ET. That will make leveling up considerably easier if you're still powering through the Chapter 3 Season 1 battle pass.

Crescent Shroom Pickaxe: What does it look like?

Oddly, Epic hasn't shown off an official image of the Crescent Shroom Pickaxe just yet. That said, data miners have already gotten their mitts on it. Here's what the pickaxe looks like according to data miner FortniteBR.

The Crescent Shroom Pickaxe will be granted to everyone who logged in during Winterfest! It will also arrive in the Item Shop at a later date.

All things considered, it's remarkably easy to get this bonus gift from Epic, so don't miss out. In the meantime, check out our Fortnite guides page for more challenge walkthroughs, news on the latest skins, and more. We've also got your guide to the new Shield Kegs and how to find them.