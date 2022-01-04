Where to find a shield keg in Fortnite

The shield keg in Fortnite Chapter 3 is a brand new item that can dramatically turn the tide of a firefight. First teased in the reveal trailer for Chapter 3, the shield keg spews healing juice in a radius around a keg, like a college party gone absolutely buck wild.

Also known as the Shield Sprinkler, this new item provides more shield healing per second than any other shield item. It's absolutely incredible for duos, trios, or squad games where your whole team needs a boost.

Finding a Shield Keg, however, can be more difficult than doing an IRL kegstand by yourself. That's why we've gone through the trouble for you. We've listed out all the ways and locations you can find Shield Kegs in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Shield Keg locations: Lt John Llama and The Scientist

Two NPCS will sell you a Shield Keg on the Fortnite map: Lt. John Llama and The Scientist.

Lt. John Llama is located southwest of Logjam Lumberyard, at a location called the Llama Homestead. The Scientist is located southwest of Sanctuary at one of the Seven outposts. Check the map below for an exact pinpoint of both NPCs.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Shield Keg locations

Alternatively, Shield Kegs can be found as rare items in loot chests, or as ground loot spread around the map, but that's much more rare. Supply drops also have a chance to provide Shield Kegs, so if one drops near you, it's generally a good idea to stake it out.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Is the Shield Keg a good healing item?

Shield Kegs provide up to 100 shield health, which beats out any Slurp Juice or Slurp Splash item. All you need to do is throw the Shield Keg on the ground and stand within its sprinkling radius for the 10 seconds it stays active.

This means that an effective strategy is to place the Shield Keg down while your squad is grouped up and stay within its radius while you exchange fire with an enemy team. This will keep your healing going even if you're taking damage. The only time you'll really want to disperse is if the enemy team throws an explosive at you or if a car tries to barrel through the team.

That's all you need to know about Shield Kegs. While you hunt for that healing power, don't forget to check out our Fortnite guides for more challenge walkthroughs and news on the latest skins. If you're wondering where is the last present in Fortnite, we've got you covered.