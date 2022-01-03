Where is the last present in Fortnite Winterfest and the Cozy Lodge? Fortnite players are asking themselves this question as the Winterfest event has nearly reached its conclusion. Each day, players have been able to select one gift from the lodge and receive sprays, emotes, skins, and more. A little counter in the top left of the screen has kept players straight on how many gifts they have remaining, but it's gotten a bit confusing as Winterfest reaches its conclusion.

You see, the "open X present" counter indicates that players still have one gift left to claim. But there are seemingly no gifts left to open in the Cozy Lodge. So players are wondering where that last present is and how they can cap off Fortnite Winterfest with all their earned goodies.

We've got your guide to the situation below, spelling out whether there's anything you can do, and whether there's really anything left under the tree.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Last present in Fortnite Winterfest: Does it exist?

The short answer is that nope, there is currently no final present in Fortnite Winterfest. There's a total of 14 gifts available, so if you've opened up all of those, that's everything in the Cozy Lodge...for now, we think.

The official Fortnite Status Twitter account updated earlier this week, signaling that Epic had fixed server issues preventing login.

"Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that," the Fortnite Status account tweeted on December 29.

So our best educated guess is that Epic will make up for the unexpected server downtime by giving players more time to finish Winterfest challenges, and they'll possibly gift out that final present as a make-good.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is expected to end on January 6, but with the downtime, it's possible that could be extended.

What is the last present in Fortnite Winterfest?

There's currently no telling what that final present could hold. We've already been gifted a Frozen Peely skin, which is ironic considering that thing could only come from Hell. We've also received the festive Krisabelle skin, along with several wraps, emotes, sprays, and whatnot.

Our best guess? Possibly another skin to celebrate the end of the holiday season. Unfortunately, there's just no way to be sure, but we doubt Epic would end the whole shebang on a wimpy spray or something silly.

In the meantime, check out our Fortnite hub for more updates on the latest skins and challenges.