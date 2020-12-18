Computex organisers promise 2021's show will be an actual physical event. Remember those?

Having been shuffled around and finally cancelled this year due to COVID restrictions, it looks like Computex 2021 is set to be an actual physical event. It sure sounds like a dream at this point, that in just under six months some of us may get a chance to fly out to Taipei in Taiwan, to take part in the veritable nerdgasm of a tech fair that is Computex.

Reported on by Sweclockers , a news post by TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council), made up of the Big-kahunas who make Computex happen, confirmed that a physical event will take place from June 1, 2021. Due to Taiwan's exceptionally low numbers of infected, it may indeed be possible, but that's not to say the doors will be swung wide open to everyone.

Bolstered by its experiences during the outbreak of SARS in 2003, Taiwan has been understandably cautious this time around, and far more prepared than a lot of nations. Though the island nation of Taiwan is going strong, promising in-person tech events, it's likely only select countries with significantly improving stats will be allowed in-country to take part.

For those not able to attend in person, TAITRA is suggesting an online-merge-offline exhibition model. The exact details of what that means, however, is unclear, but it plans to utilise artificial intelligence to connect "the tech community through an innovative model that breaks barriers and limitations." Interesting.

Still, if Computex has the go-ahead, we may see a host of other tech events announced as physical events, provided they're situated in countries with low infection rates only, perhaps. I'm holding out hope that E3 gets shipped out to New Zealand...

Sadly, right now, it looks like the USA and the UK may not make the cut for Computex 2021, but here's hoping things change by June.