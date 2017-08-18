Children of Morta is coming next year, so here's a new gameplay trailer

Children of Morta, a "narrative-driven hack-and-slash roguelike" about the Bergson family, was announced in 2014 and then successfully Kickstarted in 2015. And today, developer Dead Mage announced that it should be ready for release sometime in the first half of 2018, and more importantly put out a new gameplay trailer revealing the progress that's been made over the past couple of years.

The pixel art graphics looks fantastic, but it's the promise of "a powerful narrative of familial ties" about a family that's guarded Mount Morta for generations that really grabs my attention. Six different family members will be available for the fight, each with their own unique playstyles, personalities, and quests, while the world of Morta itself will be filled with its own mysteries and lore to uncover.

"Experience what it means to be in a family of heroes. Take part in their journey, their struggles, and their victories," the description on Steam states. "Witness a love for each other unmatched by even the gods themselves. Fight through hordes of monsters unimaginable as you explore a mountain constantly in flux. Gorgeous and breathtaking procedurally generated dungeons guarantee a unique experience every time you leave the safety of the Bergson’s house in pursuit of the truth behind the Corruption."

That doesn't sound like your usual hack-and-slash romp, and I really hope it lives up to all that it promises. Children of Morta doesn't have a solid launch date yet, but you can find out more on Steam or at childrenofmorta.com.