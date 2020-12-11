Century: Age of Ashes is a PvP dragon combat game coming in February

Hope you like dragons: One of hte first games announced at this year's Game Awards is Century: Age of Ashes, a "multiplayer dragon battle game" coming in early 2021.

Century already has a live page on Steam, which offers a bit more detail: it'll be free-to-play, with three different classes: "Shield and disorient as the Windguard, track and destroy as the Marauder, or stealth and trap as the Phantom." There are also three game modes, including a 6v6v6 team fight with 18 players and a take on capture the flag, too. And obviously you can customize your dragon.

Century: Age of Ashes launches in Early Access in February.