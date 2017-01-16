Build of the week: it's a damn tire

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

Guns . Desks . Elephants . And now, tires. PC case modding needs to stop. How much further can we push this? Has anyone considered the repercussions of modding PCs into literally every object on earth? One day, you’ll wake up, and your entire family will have gaming PCs inside them. Your little brother shouldn't be playing GTA, let alone, running it.



A.C.M.E.A. comes by way of Peter Bartos, a modder out of Budapest, Hungary. Creeping fears of the singularity aside, it’s an awesome conceptual build that packs in an intricate liquid cooling loop and a ton of decent components (for their time) into a small space. The project wasn’t as simple as plopping the pieces on a motherboard and suspending it between the tire’s inner edges—take a look at the gallery below for a glimpse into the complex process, or check out the complete gallery for a wheely good time.



I love the build, and would especially love to see how it’d handle a tumble downhill, but what concerns me most is that it was built back in 2015. At this rate, Bartos will have built enough tires to put beneath a car chassis, which probably has a computer in it too. If a Tesla can’t run Crysis, then what’s the point?

A.C.M.E.A. components:

Mobo: Asus Sabertooth Z97 Mark S

CPU: Intel i5 4690K

GPU: Asus Strix GTX 970 SLI

PSU: Cooler Master V850

RAM: Avexir Core Series Sabranco 4GB x 4

SSD: Kingston V series