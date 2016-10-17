Build of the week: it's a damn gun

Image 1 of 24 Image 2 of 24 Image 3 of 24 Image 4 of 24 Image 5 of 24 Image 6 of 24 Image 7 of 24 Image 8 of 24 Image 9 of 24 Image 10 of 24 Image 11 of 24 Image 12 of 24 Image 13 of 24 Image 14 of 24 Image 15 of 24 Image 16 of 24 Image 17 of 24 Image 18 of 24 Image 19 of 24 Image 20 of 24 Image 21 of 24 Image 22 of 24 Image 23 of 24 Image 24 of 24

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

I suppose it was a forgone conclusion, but finally, finally, someone made a PC in the shape of a big gun. Point Blank Barrett comes from the creators at Suchao Modding & Design, a duo out of Thailand, and besides being an extremely silly idea, it’s some of the best craftsmanship I’ve seen. Featuring a custom waterloop that runs along the body and clever placement of the GPU to emulate the rifle’s bipod, the PBB is the rare build that goes all-in on its premise without sacrificing functionality. It looks like a damn gun, but—deep breath—it’s a computer. That’s an achievement, as funny as it sounds. But as impressive as the build is, I think its true value lies in carrying it around and pretending it’s a real weapon, at least if it gives me priceless clips like this:

The PBB is modeled after a weapon of the same name from a popular competitive FPS in Indonesia, Point Blank, which makes it a direct ode to PC gaming in more way than one. But the PBB has me worried about the modding scene at large—I mean, what is there left to mod? Have we put a computer in a toilet yet? How about a PC made in the likeness of my uncle Rod? If you mod the abyss does it mod back? While you mull it over, check out more pics of the build and Suchao’s other projects on their Facebook page .

Point Blank Barrett components:

CPU: AMD A10-7800

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

RAM: KLEVV Genuine 4GB x 4

SSD: KLEVV Urbane 240GB x 2

PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower 600W SFX

Cooling: Thermaltake watercooling

