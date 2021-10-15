Black Friday Gaming PC deals 2021: the best prebuilt systems on sale today

Early Black Friday Gaming PC deals (Image credit: DigitalStorm) Jump straight to the deals you want...

Grabbing a full gaming PC in the Black Friday sales could well be one of the biggest bargains you'll secure this deals season. Choose wisely, and you'll not only save a big chunk of cash, but you'll end up with a machine that will serve you for years. And if previous years are anything to go by, there should be plenty of bargains to be had, particularly if you're trying to secure a new graphics card.

Let's be honest here, there simply won't be any deals on actual graphics cards this Black Friday. Even a graphics card at its standard retail price would be considered a bargain at this stage. This is where the value of a full system purchase comes in—grab a full gaming PC at a decent price and get all the latest hardware in it. That's a win-win in our books. With plenty of pre-built gaming PCs shipping with RTX 3080s, RTX 3070s, and RTX 3060 Ti, there should be a system out there that matches your budget.

If you don't feel you need the very latest hardware, then there will be some great deals on last-gen hardware, too—PCs that can handle 1080p gaming at smooth frame rates, and won't cost you an arm or a leg. And, unless you've already got a 1440p or 4K panel, or you're planning on grabbing one in the sales, then such machines will serve you well for years to come.

While we'd normally recommend building your PC yourself to get the best value for your money and flexibility, pre-built machines have only gotten more affordable in recent years. With sale prices, they can even be cheaper than building your own. And there's no better time than Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday to score a deal on one.

When will Black Friday gaming PC deals start to appear? Black Friday itself occurs on November 26 this year, but there will be offers from a wide variety of retailers well ahead of time. Last year that might have just meant at the start of November, but we're expecting there to be sales kicking off even before that in October.

What should I look for in a Black Friday gaming PC deal? There is a chance we'll see machines packing the very latest and greatest gear hit the bargain bins. The fact that every retailer appears to be selling every RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 they get their hands on means that there's no need for them to try and entice customers with Nvidia's latest tech. The same is true for AMD's Ryzen 5000 processors, and it'll be a similar story with the Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards. The shortage of new hardware has had two effects on the pre-built system market. The first is that it has never been busier, so if you do want a cutting-edge system, you're going to need to throw some money down with your system builder of choice if you want anything this side of Christmas (assuming it isn't too late already). If you desperately want the likes of the RTX 3080 Ti, this is still probably the quickest way of getting one. System builders such as iBuypower also have their own pre-built systems that are ready to roll out of the shop quicker than custom designs. These iBuypower RDY systems can be with you in a matter of days, when other machines might take weeks, or even months. The second, and the one that's potentially more interesting to anyone looking to grab a Black Friday gaming PC bargain, is that the last-gen machines just aren't as tempting as they were. At least not for the same money. All this last-gen kit doesn't just miraculously disappear though, retailers and system builders need to sell it to make some money back. Here's the thing, there's absolutely nothing wrong with machines built around Zen 2, Intel 10th-Gen CPUs, and Nvidia RTX 2080s if the price is right. If you'd bought such a machine six months ago you'd have enjoyed some great gaming with it, and that doesn't change with the release of new hardware. Don't be put off by the fact that such machines don't use the very latest, greatest hardware basically. There are still some seriously good machines out there. As ever when hunting for bargains, focus on what you need, and don't be swayed to grab a bargain just because it's cheap.

