Everything we know about Gorou in Genshin Impact

If you're looking for details on Gorou in Genshin Impact, you're in the right place. You should already be familiar with the upcoming Geo archer if you've played through the recent Archon quests in Inazuma, as he's a General of the Resistance based on Watatsumi Island.

While details are still pretty sparse on this four-star character, there's enough information out there to get an idea of how he'll play. So if you're got your eye on him, the details below should help you figure out how he'll fit into your team. Here's what we know about Genshin Impact Gorou, including his abilities and Ascension materials.

Gorou doesn't have a release date yet. As the 2.2 update has only just arrived, we can speculate that he's likely to arrive in version 2.3 at the earliest. It's unlikely that he'll share a banner with Arataki Itto , so we should see Gorou either at the end of November or well into December.

We'll keep this section updated and let you know as soon as we hear more.

Abilities

Gorou's abilities

We have a good idea of Gorou's abilities, thanks to Honey Hunter . Since this is leaked information, these may change between now and release, but we'll keep this guide updated to reflect any changes.

Normal Attack: Ripping Fang Fletching Normal Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow. Charged Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, stone crystals will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged crystalline arrow will deal Geo DMG. Plunging Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill Inuzaka All-Round Defense Deals AoE DMG and sets up a General's War Banner. General's War Banner Provides the following buffs based on the number of party members who are of the Geo element: Having 1 Geo party member grants 'Standing Firm': DEF Bonus. Having 2 Geo party members adds the 'Impregnable' effect: grants resistance to interruption. Having 3 Geo party members adds the 'Shatter' effect: grants a Geo DMG bonus. Only 1 General's War Banner that Gorou created can exist on the field at any one time. Characters can only benefit from 1 General's War Banner at a time.

Elemental Burst Juuga: Forward Unto Victory Displaying his valor as a general, Gorou deals AoE Geo DMG and creates a field known as General's Glory to embolden his comrades. General's Glory This field has the following properties: It has the same effect as the General's War Banner created by Inuzaka All-Round Defense, providing buffs based on the number of party members whose Element is Geo. It will also move together with your active character. Generates 1 Crystal Collapse every 1.5 seconds that deals AoE Geo DMG to 1 opponent within its AoE. It will pull elemental shards created by the Crystallize Reaction within it's AoE to your active character's position every 1.5 seconds. If a General's War Banner is created by Gorou himself currently exists on the field when this ability is used, it will be destroyed. Additionally, using Inuzaka All-Round Defense while General's Glory is active will not create a General's War Banner. If Gorou falls in battle, the General's Glory effect will be cancelled.

Passives Seeker of Shinies Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Inazuma on the mini-map. Heedless of the Wind and Weather When using Juuga: Forward Unto Victory, all party members DEF is increased by 25% until the duration of General's Glory ends. A Favor Repaid Gorou receives the following DMG Bonuses to his attacks based on his DEF: Inuzaka All-Round Defense's Skill DMG is increased by 15.6% of his DEF. Juuga: Forward Unto Victory's Skill DMG and Crystal Collapse DMG is increased by 15.6% of DEF.

Constellations Rushing Hound: Swift as the Wind When characters (other than Gorou himself) within the AoE of a General's War Banner or General's Glory deal Geo DMG to opponents, the CD of Gorou's Inuzaka All-Round Defense is decreased by 2 seconds. This effect can occur once every 10 seconds. Sitting Hound: Steady as a Clock When an active character within the AoE of General's Glory obtains an Elemental Shard from a Crystallize Reaction, Gorou's own General's Glory duration is increased by 1 second. Its duration can be increased by a maximum of 3 seconds. Mauling Hound: Fierce as Fire Increases the level of Inuzaka All-Round Defense by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Lapping Hound: Warm as Water When General's Glory is in the 'Impregnable' or 'Shatter' states, it will also heal the active character within its AoE every 1.5 seconds for 50% of Gorou's own DEF. Striking Hound: Thunderous Force Increases the level of Juuga: Forward Unto Victory by 3. Maximum upgrade is level 15. Valiant Hound: Mountainous Fealty When the General's War Banner or General's Glory are currently providing buffs of the 'Standing Firm', 'Impregnable', and 'Shatter' levels, the Crit DMG of Geo DMG dealt by all party members is increased by 10%/20%/40% respectively.

Ascension materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Gorou's Ascension materials

Character

There are specific Ascension materials you'll need to find to level up Gorou. Geo Hypostases and Golden Wolflords drop the Prithiva Topaz variants, and Perpetual Mechanical Arrays drop Perpetual Hearts at level 30 or higher. You'll also need the following items:

Spectral Husk/Heart/Nucleus

Sango Pearl

The Spectral items are dropped by Specter enemies, found on both Watatsumi and Seirai Island. Sango Pearls are also found on Watatsumi Island, near water.

Talents

You'll need these Ascension materials to level up Gorou's talents:

Teachings/Guide/Philosophy of Light

Spectral Husk/Heart/Nucleus

Molten Moment

Crown of Insight

Teachings of Light and its variants are rewards from the Violet Court domain on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Spectral items are dropped by Specters, as mentioned above. Molten Moment is an item dropped by the La Signora world boss at level 70 or above. The Crown of Insight is a reward for upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine or the Sacred Sakura in Inazuma. You can also get it from various seasonal activities, like Midsummer Island Adventure or Thunder Sojourn.