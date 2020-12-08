The best builds for Xiangling in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Xiangling is the game's fire-flinging cook, though thankfully she limits her pyromancy to battles, and doesn't risk burning the house down every time she knocks up a bit of dinner. She also likes spicy food, although it's unclear if that's where all the fire comes from.

Though not the game's best fighter, Xiangling's a decent companion to have in your ranks. It's also possible to get Xiangling in Genshin Impact for free, making her worth understanding. A capable Support fighter, she's narratively interesting too thanks to Genshin Impact's surprising obsession with cooking. Never mind Master Chief, Xiangling is a Master Chef.

How to get Xiangling in Genshin Impact

As mentioned above, Xiangling can be obtained for free, although you'll have to reach Adventure Rank 20 before you can get her. At this point, you'll unlock the Spiral Abyss, a dungeon where you climb through progressively tougher floors to collect rewards. At Floor 3, Chamber 3, this reward is Xiangling.

You also have a 2.2 percent chance of pulling her in the permanent Wanderlust Invocation banner, which also contains another 13 four-star fighters and five more powerful five-star fighters.

Genshin Impact Xiangling overview

If you're trying to build a Genshin Impact dream team, Xiangling wouldn't make the cut. There are better Pyro fighters (such as the phenomenal Diluc) and better Support fighters out there.

Nonetheless, Xiangling is a very competent party member. With so many characters putting players at the mercy of the gacha gods, you're unlikely to get that dream team going unless you're willing to pump tons of money into it. In this case, you'll want solid, accessible fighters to plug those gaps. Xiangling could be just the solution you need.

Normal attack: Dough-Fu

Normal Attack: Xiangling takes five quick strikes at enemies around her.

Xiangling takes five quick strikes at enemies around her. Charged Attack: Xiangling lunges forward with a hard strike.

Xiangling lunges forward with a hard strike. Plunging Attack: Xiangling slams down, dealing AoE damage.

Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack

Xiangling summons Guoba, a mini panda who would be adorable if it wasn't for the fact he breathes fire. Guoba's attack deals continuous AoE Pyro damage, and he will aim his breath at the nearest enemy.

Elemental Burst: Pyronado

As you'd expect from the name, a Pyronado is a tornado that does Pyro damage. It continuously spins around Xiangling, moving as she does and damaging all enemies who come into contact with it.

Passives

Crossfire: Increases Guoba's range by 20 percent.

Increases Guoba's range by 20 percent. Beware, It's Super Hot: Guoba leaves a chilli pepper when he leaves the field. Picking it up increases Xiangling's attack stat by 10 percent for ten seconds.

Guoba leaves a chilli pepper when he leaves the field. Picking it up increases Xiangling's attack stat by 10 percent for ten seconds. Chef De Cuisine: When cooking an attack boosting dish, Xiangling has a 12 percent chance of getting double returns when making it perfectly.

Constellations

Crispy Outside, Tender Inside: Enemies hit by Guoba has their Pyro Resistance reduced by 15 percent for six seconds.

Enemies hit by Guoba has their Pyro Resistance reduced by 15 percent for six seconds. Oil Meets Fire: The last attack in a Normal Attack chain damages the last enemy hit with Implode. After two seconds, this enemy with explode, causing 75 percent of Xiangling's attack stat as AoE Pyro damage.

The last attack in a Normal Attack chain damages the last enemy hit with Implode. After two seconds, this enemy with explode, causing 75 percent of Xiangling's attack stat as AoE Pyro damage. Deep Fry: Increases Pyronado's level by 3.

Increases Pyronado's level by 3. Slowbake: Increases Pyronado's duration by 40 percent.

Increases Pyronado's duration by 40 percent. Guoba Mad: Increases Guoba Attack's level by 3.

Increases Guoba Attack's level by 3. Condensed Pyronado: All party members receive a 15 percent Pyro damage boost during Pyronado.

Genshin Impact Xiangling build: Example set ups

Xiangling is best suited to the Support class, but she can be built as a DPS fighter too, so you'll find suggestions for both here.

Support

As a Support fighter, you want a build which boosts Xiangling's Pyro damage and offers extra boosts to the rest of the party.

Weapon

Skyward Spine: This increases Xiangling's Critical rate by 8 percent, raising her normal attack speed by 12 percent. Normal and Charged Attacks have a 50 percent chance of triggering a vacuum blade which deals 40 percent of Xiangling's Attack stat as AoE damage.

Artifact

Noblesse Oblige Set: 2-parts: Elemental Burst damage increased by 20 percent. 4-parts: Using Elemental Burst increases all party members' Attack stats by 20 percent for 12 seconds. This does not stack with other bonuses.

DPS

Xiangling can work as a DPS fighter too, and Skyward Spine isn't the worst weapon in the world for this, making Xiangling quite malleable with it equipped. Here though, we've offered an alternative suggestion for Xiangling as a DPS party member.

Weapon

Crescent Pike: Normal and Charged Attacks deal an additional 20 percent damage for five seconds after Xiangling picks up an Elemental Orb or Particle.

Artifact

Gladiator's Finale Set: 2-parts: 18 percent extra attack damage. 4 parts: 35 percent extra attack damage for Polearm attacks.

If you don't have enough Gladiator's Finale artifacts, you can have a mix of 2-parts Gladiator's Finale and 2-parts Bloodstained Chivalry, which grants 18 percent extra attack damage and 25 percent physical damage.